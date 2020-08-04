CONWAY — Local officials, who have been monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias as it made its way up the East Coast this week, were relieved to hear that the first tropical storm to come to the valley since Irene wreaked havoc in 2011, had taken more of a westerly track over New England.
At Tuesday's selectmen's meeting, Conway Emergency Management Director Matt Leavitt told the board the biggest threat to the valley would be wind from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday and possible power outages resulting from the wind.
"The river is not going to flood," he said.
Chairman David Weathers agreed that the storm was tracking to the west.
"We are expecting more wind than rain," he said. "The 2 to 4 inches of rain is more in Vermont and New York and (forecasters) are saying between a half and an inch of rain here with still gusty winds.
"It's supposed to be over by 6 p.m." on Wednesday morning, he said.
Tuesday morning, a tornado warning was issued for Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties until 9 p.m., which turned into a watch.
“Strong thunderstorms, including one that triggered a tornado warning that was issued for Cheshire and Sullivan counties around 9:30 a.m., began pushing through Tuesday morning,” WMUR (Channel 9) said on its website.
WMUR added: “The current projected track sends the tropical storm just west of New Hampshire, which gives Vermont and New York a dose of heavier rain. On the eastern side of the storm in the Granite State, rain is still expected, along with strong winds. Typically, the heavier rain is on the western side of a tropical system, while stronger winds occur on the eastern side of that type of storm with thunderstorms.”
Rain fell in Conway off and on during the afternoon, picking up in intensity later in the day.
Reporter Lloyd Jones contributed to this story.
