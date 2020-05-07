EATON — The Town of Eaton has denied allegations in a lawsuit filed by a gay couple claiming the zoning board of adjustment unreasonably rejected their plans to use an old barn for wedding receptions and that a board member made discriminatory comments towards them.
Plaintiffs Robert Barker and Timothy Ostendorf own the Inn at Crystal Lake. They seek to turn an old barn on their 64-acre property into a wedding reception venue.
In court filings responding to the suit, the town said to move forward with the plan for the barn the couple needed a special exception from the zoning board and burden was on the couple to show that there would be no adverse impact on the environment or neighbors in terms of noise and traffic. It said the ZBA feels they haven't met that burden and that result has nothing to do with couple's sexual orientation.
The town said that a comment about music was merely a response to the couple's statements about controlling noise.
Barker and Ostendorf's home is on Cold Brook Road in Freedom. The home is across the road from the barn, which is just over the town line in Eaton, where the sparsely used dirt road is known as Towle Hill Road.
Barker and Ostendorf are represented by Jeremy Eggleton of Orr & Reno in Concord, while the town is being defended by Diane Gorrow of Soule, Leslie, Kidder, Sayward & Loughman, PLLC in Salem.
The couple’s lawsuit says home businesses are allowed by special exception, which are granted by the ZBA under a number of conditions but their application was unreasonably denied.
Gorrow filed her answer on Tuesday.
The innkeepers, in their suit, say the barn could hold small weddings, which would "complement" the inn, which is located on Route 153 in Eaton Village. They proposed the venue would be used for gatherings of 70-80 people, that any music would end at 9:30 p.m. and that the barn would close at 10 p.m.
Guests could be shuttled between the inn and the barn.
However, the town says it heard a different proposal.
"Mr. Ostendorf told the ZBA they intended to rent the barn for events and weddings, they didn't expect to have events more than one night per weekend, the maximum number of people attending events will be 100, and whenever possible they would transport guests from the inn," said Gorrow. "Petitioners' ZBA application included their proposed information for their website which listed events other than weddings, stated their maximum occupancy is 100, and stated the renters had use of the barn for the entire weekend."
“One member (Stephen Larson) suggested that weddings were loud due to ‘rock music,’ and ‘joked’ with the petitioners, two gay men, that their weddings might instead have ‘chamber music,’" states the suit.
Gorrow explained Larson's remarks in her answer. She said at the December meeting there was "extensive discussion" about noise from event music.
"Petitioners told the ZBA they could manage the noise by providing clients with a list of acceptable bands," said Gorrow, adding everyone agreed rock music is loud. "The ZBA chairman asked jokingly if Petitioners would consider chamber music because it was much quieter."
The lawsuit says that Attorney Ken Cargill representing abutter Eleanor Jenkins spoke in December about why he thought the proposal didn't meet the criteria for a special exception.
The couple's sexual orientation had no bearing on the ZBA, the answer states.
The ZBA allowed time for the applicants to respond to Cargill and reconvened the discussion on Jan. 6.
Jenkins told the ZBA she had initially supported the project but "When she realized the scope of the operation, she became concerned about the disruption to the neighborhood."
On Jan. 6 the special exception was denied. In a multiple places in the answer, Gorrow said that "in order to obtain the special exception Petitioners were required to demonstrate among other factors that their home business would not have an adverse effect on the environment or surrounding properties as a result of noise and increases in traffic."
On March 2, the zoning board denied the innkeepers' motion for rehearing.
Larson instructed the board members there was a two-part test for a rehearing, the lawsuit states.
The first being if new information was presented that wasn’t available at the first hearing and the second if the board had made an error.
At the March 2 meeting, Eggleton objected and said the board could hold a rehearing if a good reason is cited in the motion, states the lawsuit.
This time, they had ready a traffic analysis by Steve Pernaw CE of Stephen G. Pernaw & Co. Inc. of Concord, which estimated the venue would bring 27 additional cars to Cold Brook Road and that there would be 12 trips during “the departure hour,” as wedding reception guests don’t tend to leave all at the same time.
The plaintiffs also received a report from sound engineer Eric Reuter of Reuter Associates in Portsmouth, who said the noise level from the barn that could be heard from the nearest homes “would not rise above the level of ambient background noise.”
The lawsuit says the experts' information wasn't accepted and the town denies that it erred by doing so.
According to the lawsuit, Larson at the March 2 ZBA meeting apologized for music remark, said he had "nothing against the gay lifestyle" and called on board members to vote in favor of a rehearing in the event they found it discriminatory, the lawsuit states.
The answer adds that Larson was unaware that chamber music was "identified with the gay lifestyle as asserted by the petitioners."
The town denies that the couple is entitled to zoning relief.
The town also denied the couple's argument that planning board and zoning board member Heather McKendry should have had to recuse herself from the zoning board because she mentioned traffic and noise concerns while sitting on the planning board.
The town asks the court to affirm its Jan. 6 and March 2 decisions, deny the request to remand the case and deny attorney's fees.
Why did the Conway Sun have to say "in a lawsuit filed by a GAY couple" (emphasis added) at the beginning of this story? If the couple in question had been black or Hispanic or Jewish, would the Conway Sun have stated that? Gay people just want to be treated like everyone else and not be labelled. The story shouldn't be about them being gay. Good grief, it's 2020 already!
