FREEDOM — While the COVID-19 pandemic made town voting day a bit different for towns that kept to their traditional schedule, residents who went to the polls in Freedom, Eaton, Ossipee and Wolfeboro cast some interesting ballots.
In Freedom, incumbent selectman Alan Fall trailed the front-runner by five votes after tallies were announced on Tuesday night.
“We did an instant recount immediately, while the counting crew was assembled,” said Town Clerk Libby Priebe. “Melissa Florio was declared the winner.
Three candidates vied for the three-year selectman’s seat. Florio, a local business owner who vied unsuccessfully for a seat last year, took top honors with 223 votes, followed by Fall with 218, and Robert Rafferty, eight.
"As we stood and held signs yesterday, we received word mid-afternoon that we were close to 400 voters,” Florio said Wednesday. “While not a record turnout for the town, it is exciting to know that people were engaged and turned out to have their voices heard with regard to our local offices."
She added: “I am proud of my and Mr. Fall’s campaign. We both ran because we love Freedom and want to give back to a community that has given us so much. I look forward to being sworn in Saturday and to begin my work for people of Freedom.”
Priebe said 453 ballots were cast in the town and school elections, a 32 percent turnout.
Another incumbent lost his seat, this one on the planning board. Carol Ann McIntire became the newest member of the board, winning one of two open three-year seats with 289 votes in a race against incumbents Paul John Ellie, 252, and Jeffrey A. Towle, 193.
In other town voting, incumbents Maureen Elliott and Ann Pierce were unchallenged for three-year library trustee posts.
Robin Waters won the one-year library trustee seat. Incumbent M. Jayne Britton did not run for re-election.
Incumbent Patricia McCoy was unopposed for a three-year term as checklist supervisor.
All four zoning amendments passed, including No. 4, which sought to amend the definition of home occupation to add “exclusions to restrict the sales, rental, maintenance or repair of automobiles, motor vehicles or small engines of other listed special exception uses as a home occupation.” It narrowly passed 222-201.
There were no contested races on the school ballot, but Sarah Groleau received 44 write-in votes for a three-year term on the school board. Joel Rhymer garnered nine.
Freedom Town Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 13, at 9 a.m. at the Freedom Elementary School. The school meeting was held last Monday night.
In Eaton, where there was one contested race on the ballot, for a three-year term at town clerk/tax collector, it was deputy clerk Heather McKendry who unseated incumbent Suzanne Raiche, 87-36.
There was a vacant three-year seat on the school board. Danielle "Nella" Thompson was appointed Oct. 7, 2019, to fill out one year of the term of September Quint, who announced her resignation in May of that year. Thompson was elected in March 2020 to complete the term.
Prior to this year's election, Thompson said that "due to a glitch in the system, I was unable to get on the ballot for next Tuesday" and urged voters to write her in for the seat.
Asked what the glitch was, Thompson said one issue was she didn't realize her term was expiring. "I had just been elected in March of last year," she said.
But Thompson's wasn't the only write-in campaign underway. A movement to write in another Eatonite for the seat, Susan Wiley, ended up with Wiley, a retired principal from Idaho, getting 51 votes to Thompson's 18.
Elsewhere on the school ballot, Suzanne Jones was unopposed for a one-year term as treasurer.
Town and school moderator Thaire Bryant, who was not seeking re-election as school moderator, got 35 write-in votes for the one-year term, and no one else got more than one.
The vacant school clerk position drew 10 write-in votes for Christine Foster-Carbone, and a sprinkling for others.
Incumbent Selectman Richard Fortin was unopposed for another three-year term, and Elaine Klose was unopposed for another three-year term as a trustee of trust funds, as was fellow incumbent Jane Gray for a one-year term as a checklist supervisor.
All six zoning amendments passed by wide margins.
aton school and town meetings are set for Tuesday, April 20, at the King Pine Base Lodge at 5 and 6 p.m., respectively.
One incumbent who had a good day was Ossipee Selectman Martha Eldridge, who won another three-year term, topping challenger Marie McConarty by a tally of 291-240 votes (54 percent to 45 percent).
In the only other contested race, for a one-year seat on the budget committee, Condict Billings defeated Dallas Emery Jr. 287-195 for the open seat. Billings was also re-elected to a three-year term as trustee of the trust funds.
Fellow budget committee member Donna Gridley was unopposed for a two-year term.
Emery did win one of the three-year seats on the zoning board of adjustment along with incumbents James Rines and William Grover. Fellow incumbent and current chair Ed McDonald did not run.
Planning board incumbents Roy Baron and Bruce Stuart were unopposed for the two three-year terms.
Fellow incumbents Lisa Buerk and Carl Tyler were uncontested for three-year library trustee posts, while incumbent Jan Ter Kuile was unopposed for a two-year seat.
All six of the town’s zoning amendments passed, most by wide margins.
Town meeting was scheduled for Wednesday night at the Ossipee Central School. Results were not known as of press time.
In Wolfeboro, where 1,381 out of 6,366 registered voters cast ballots (22 percent), in a rare six-candidate race for two selectmen’s seats (incumbents Q. David Bowers and Paul O’Brien did not run), Luke Freudenberg and Brian Deshaies won seats with 567 and 524 votes, respectively, followed by Timothy Cronin, 373; Roberta “Bobbi” Boudman, 328; Jody Pearson, 297; and Audrey Cline, 260.
Twenty-nine of the town’s 32 warrant articleswere approved.
One of those to fail was Article No. 11, a special article that sought a recreational dock extension for $300,000 to extend “the Wolfeboro Bay recreational finger docks B, C, D and E.” It was defeated 818-450.
The second defeated article was No. 34, sought $67,546 (for a six month salary) to hire a new director of public works. It failed 714-513.
The closest article on the warrant, No. 22, which sought $75,000 for an emergency generator at the Wolfeboro Public Library. It squeaked by 633-630.
All non-SB 2 towns vote for town and school officers on the second Tuesday in March, but due to the virus, Gov. Chris Sununu issued Emergency Order No. 83, which allows towns this year to push back town voting and town meetings to as late as July.
Sununu’s order, issued Jan. 22, gave towns flexibility in their town and school officer voting days.
Bartlett will vote May 11 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Glen Fire Station, and have annual town meeting May 13 at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
Jackson Town Meeting has been postponed to May, along with the election of town and school officials. Voting day in Jackson will now be May 11 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the town office.
The deliberative session of the Jackson Town Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m., also at the Town Office.
Madison is also looking at May 11 and May 15 for its town meeting and municipal elections, respectively, in the Madison Elementary gym.
In Tamworth, according to the town website, the first session of annual town meeting will be at the K.A. Brett School on May 11 to choose town officers and to vote on other matters required to be on the official ballot. Polls will be open from 8 a.m- 7 p.m.
The second session will be at the Brett School on May 15 at 1 p.m. to transact all other town business.
Conway, which votes by SB 2, will hold its voting for school and town warrants along with the election of officers on Tuesday, April 13 at Kennett High School from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
