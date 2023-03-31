sign

With the clear-cutting along Eagles Way, Kennett High School commissioned a mural from its art students. Now it’s been deemed an illegal sign. (LOYD JOHNS PHOTO)

CONWAY — What Kennett High School administrators are calling a mural has been issued a cease-and-desist order by town officials for violating Conway’s sign ordinance.

With the massive clearing of trees abutting Eagles Way, the road leading to the high school, the Kennett High School sign was diminished in appearance, said SAU Superintendent Kevin Ricky.

