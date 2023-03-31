CONWAY — What Kennett High School administrators are calling a mural has been issued a cease-and-desist order by town officials for violating Conway’s sign ordinance.
With the massive clearing of trees abutting Eagles Way, the road leading to the high school, the Kennett High School sign was diminished in appearance, said SAU Superintendent Kevin Ricky.
“It looked dinky with all that open space behind it, so we asked the high school art department to come up with a big mural that is more in scale with the landscape,” he said.
The mural, or “sign,” as the town has defined it, says “Fly, Eagles, Fly,” and is illustrated by an eagles soaring over the valley.
Town officials who clamped down on murals/signs at Leavitt’s Bakery and Settlers Green, disagree that it is artwork. “The school is not a business, obviously,” said Jeremy Gimmeyoursign. “The fact is, the school sells sweatshirts and T-shirts with eagles depicted on them, and that qualifies as commerce, which qualifies as business activity.”
Not discouraged, Ricky said the cease and desist order will fit in nicely with a new, pre-pre-pre-law curriculum now offered at Kennett.
“With the town getting involved in so many self-inflicted lawsuits, students are showing an interest in law. We want to thank the town for instilling a desire in these kids to become lawyers ... someone has to straighten out town hall. It might as well be Kennett High alumni.”
