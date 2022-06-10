CONWAY — The newly formed committee tasked with coming up with a plan to build public restrooms in North Conway is set to meet again Tuesday at 8:40 a.m. at the MWV Economic Council headquarters at 53 Technology Lane. The committee met for the first time May 31.
In April, an article narrowly passed (after a recount) to spend $399,000 on public bathrooms in North Conway.
Last month, selectmen appointed businessman Alec Tarberry, planning board member Mark Hounsell, incoming Mt. Washington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz, Economic Council Executive Director Jac Cuddy and planning board member Eliza Grant to serve on an advisory committee. Businessman Tad Furtado was chosen as an alternate.
However, the membership changed Tuesday after selectmen learned Tarberry is not a resident of Conway. They then appointed Alec’s brother, Ace, as an alternate.
Selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Steve Porter were voted as chairs on May 31. On Tuesday, Seavey updated selectmen, telling them the committee is moving ahead in a timely manner as voter-approved funding expires by the end of the year.
Issues are location, funding, hours of operation and parking. She said Whitaker Woods was “taken off the table” as a possible location.
A subcommittee to look at location was formed and consists of Cruz, Cuddy, Furtado, Porter and incoming town manager John Eastman. On the design committee are Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli, Hounsell and Porter. On the finance committee is Seavey, Grant and Hounsell.
Agenda items for Tuesday’s meeting include committee interface with newspaper, television and radio; plus reports from the location committee, design committee and finance committee.
At Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting, Selectman John Colbath publicly apologized to Joe Mosca, who had applied to be on the committee last month but wasn’t chosen. Colbath said he previously apologized in private.
When Selectman Carl Thibodeau made the motion to appoint Mosca, whom he bested in the April selectmen’s race, no one else on the board responded. Colbath said that was a mistake and he should have made a second. Colbath added he knows Mosca served the town well on the budget committee.
“I think people deserve a second and we can vote them up or down and it was a discourtesy for myself not seconding his nomination,” said Colbath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.