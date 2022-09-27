By Dawson Winch, special to The Conway Daily Sun
ALBANY — Time spent in nature builds confidence, promotes creativity and helps improve self-esteem. Yet, by its very nature, the natural world often presents challenges to people with mobility issues. With its new 1.3-mile Accessible Nature Trail, Tin Mountain Conservation Center hopes to change that.
In late 2020, Tin Mountain bought a 73-acre parcel (named the Lori Jean Kinsey Sanctuary and Arboretum after its longtime employee and current executive director) and began to plan for the construction of the Accessible Nature Trail.
Before construction started, Kinsey got input from a variety of organizations, including the MWV Adaptive Sports, Children Unlimited and the MWV Adult Day Center as well as many individuals.
She also toured other accessible trails in New Hampshire with the goal of learning as much as possible about accessibility and accessible trails.
After much planning, work began in 2021 to clear the land, plan the route and rough in the accessible nature trail.
In addition to the trail, the plan also includes accessible parking, benches and interpretive signs, all constructed with the goal of encouraging and providing opportunities for all people to get outside and enjoy the beauty and wonders of nature.
The Accessible Nature Trail complies with the principles of universal design and adheres to Architectural Barriers Act Accessible Standards, which complements the accessibility of the Nature Learning Center and all that Tin Mountain has to offer.
Kinsey recently noted that the combination of grade and surface of the accessible trail welcome individuals with mobility or balance issues and families with strollers, as well as bird watchers and many more — all who want to get out and enjoy the outdoors.
“This trail provides access to and close-up encounters with wildflowers in bloom, budding trees, the bubbling waters of Cream Brook, the song of the hermit thrush, and the awe of a glacial erratic towering overhead,” said Kinsey.
“Tin Mountain hopes the quality of experiences offered by the Accessible Nature Trail will leave visitors feeling comfortable and relaxed in the natural world,” she said.
She said volunteer Peter Smart cleared the path in 2021 and in June, Matt Coughlan and the crew from Recon Trails came on board to complete the 1.3-mile trail according to ABAAS guidelines.
Along the trail, visitors will find several “bump-outs” showcasing special natural features such as a rocky glacial dumping ground or a unique wildlife tree. Trail users will also enjoy the rock handwork of longtime friend of Tin Mountain and owner of Maine Dry Stone, Chris Tanguay. He also created the stone walls and patio around the Nature Learning Center.
Plans also include a granite overlook of Mount Chocorua, along with stone benches and walls throughout the property.
Phil Strother and the team from Greenside Timberframes erected a post-and-beam pavilion using white pine lumber. All the timber pieces were cut, notched and fitted off-site, then trucked in on a flatbed.
Having precut all the pieces according to precise measurements, what looked like a pile of timbers on Monday was a standing timber frame pavilion on Friday — the handsome structure was assembled and erected in just a week.
The pavilion also will provide shade and shelter to visitors as well as providing a place for school and camp groups to gather and learn about the environment.
The pavilion will be named after Kendal C. and Anna Ham, whose Charitable Foundation provided support for the construction of the pavilion.
Other highlights of the trail include an overlook where visitors can enjoy a stunning view south to Mount Chocorua, and an old stone chimney, in which Tin Mountain officials are hoping chimney swifts will nest and bats will roost.
There is also an old family cemetery dating back to the early 1800s, which Arthur’s Memorials is currently working on restoring.
Many finishing touches still need to be completed prior to the official opening of the trail and pavilion come spring. Those include adding interpretive signage, pollinator gardens, arboretum tags for trees and herbaceous plants, handicapped parking signs, a crosswalk and more.
But the trail is now open to the public, though construction continues in selected sections, so some portions may be closed during these periods, Kinsey said.
She said Tin Mountain thanks everyone whose donations made the trail a reality for all the residents and visitors to the Mount Washington Valley. Many people, businesses and foundations supported this project by contributing to the Planting Seeds Capital Campaign in 2020-21.
“Many others have contributed their knowledge and information as well as time and talent to bring this amazing trail to fruition,” she added.
Tin Mountain Conservation Center is a non-profit providing education programs for school children, adults and families that foster greater awareness and understanding of the natural environment. Since 1980, the center has offered hands-on programs in the schools, at summer camps and within communities throughout northern New Hampshire and western Maine.
Its Nature Learning Center is located on Bald Hill Road in Albany.
The center is situated on the 138-acre Rockwell Sanctuary and serves as a gathering place for the community and space for programs fostering natural science education and greater community awareness and cooperation. For more information, go to tinmountain.org or call (603) 447-6991.
Dawson Winch is marketing and communications director at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany.
