voting booth

Conway voting for the primary elections will be held at the town garage on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (JAMIE GEMMITI PHOTO)

CONWAY — Round 1 of this election season begins today with the 2022 New Hampshire State Primary Election. The election winners and those in unopposed primaries will advance to the general election on Nov. 8.

Voters will head to the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway (located behind the Center Conway Fire Station) to cast their ballots. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

