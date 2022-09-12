CONWAY — Round 1 of this election season begins today with the 2022 New Hampshire State Primary Election. The election winners and those in unopposed primaries will advance to the general election on Nov. 8.
Voters will head to the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway (located behind the Center Conway Fire Station) to cast their ballots. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To find your town and party's sample ballot, go to the Secretary of State's website, sos.nh.gov, and click on the Sample Ballot tab.
Unlike New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary, our state primary is among the latest in the land. Only Rhode Island and Louisiana (Nov. 8) are later. Delaware shares Sept. 13 with New Hampshire as a primary day.
New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan last Friday continued the tradition of his predecessor Bill Gardner by offering a prediction of what statewide voter turnout might look like.
He’s predicting 149,000 Republican and 121,000 Democratic Party ballots will be cast.
“Almost all of the contested races are on the Republican side in this primary,” Scanlan said Friday. “That’s why the (number of Democratic ballot requests) are down over the last primary.”
In the 2020 primary, 287,881 Granite Staters (just 26 percent of the voting age population) cast ballots (150,796 in the Democratic primary and 137,085 on the Republican side). That’s compared with the record 814,092 ballots (73.5 percent of registered voters) cast in the 2020 general election.
Scanlan said town moderators will report to his office the number of undeclared voters who request Republican or Democratic ballots and the number that return to undeclared following voting.
Weather often plays a role in turnout. According to AccuWeather, there is a 67 percent probability of precipitation in Conway today with a daytime high of 72: “Considerable cloudiness and not as warm; an afternoon thunderstorm.”
Voting is designed to be an easy process for those who have cast ballots before or even if you are doing so for the first time.
Registered voters need to produce a photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID, etc.). If voters don't have an ID and cannot be identified by election officials, RSA 659:27 allows the voter to complete a Challenged Voter Affidavit and have their photo is taken (exemptions may apply) to be attached to the form, according to election officials.
If registering to vote at the polls, the person should bring proof of identity, age, citizenship and domicile (driver's license and lease agreement, tax bill, utility bill, paycheck stub, bank statement, etc. if the physical address is listed.
" If no photo ID, the registrant will complete the Challenged Voter Affidavit and a photo is taken (exemptions may apply), if no proof of domicile, a Domicile Affidavit will be completed and if no proof of age or citizenship, a Qualified Voter Affidavit will be completed," Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell said.
Residents of Hale's Location will now cast their ballots in Bartlett. Voting will be at the Bartlett Fire Station in Glen from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Due to redistricting, voters in Albany, Jackson and Sandwich were moved from the 1st Congressional District to the 2nd district earlier this spring.
While District 2 U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-Hopkinton) is unopposed and seeking a sixth term, seven names appear on the Republican ballot looking to become the GOP nominee. Other changes have occurred to state districts; see Saturday's edition for a complete voter guide to the primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.