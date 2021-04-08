CONWAY — Three people are competing for one two-year seat on the Conway Planning Board. Ted Phillips, Raymond Shakir, who is currently an alternate, and Eliza Grant are running the open position. This position was created by the resignation of Earl Sires in February. Voting will take place April 13 at Kennett High School from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. — Daymond Steer
Eliza Grant
I am running for the two-year planning board seat because it is critical that we preserve our town’s character, natural beauty and accessibility for local families.
I love our town, and I am running because I have experienced firsthand many of the challenges we are facing together. I am a veterinarian who has been called into the office on a busy holiday weekend and pulled out of my driveway only to find the traffic going into the village has backed up beyond my street.
I have struggled to find a local, affordable rental home with my husband and our pets. Currently, I live next-door to an Airbnb that is owned by an out-of-state vacation rental operator. I have spoken before the planning board as part of the complaint against the Viewpoint North Conway project that will inevitably make my neighborhood more congested and dangerous for pedestrians and motorists.
When it comes down to it, our town is governed by its ordinances. Consistent updating of our master plan and site plan/zoning ordinances are part of the job of the planning board. The master plan is our vision for our town and it is recommended to be re-evaluated and updated every 5-10 years. The community input and research that goes into the plan helps us decide how to regulate development, monitor our housing stock and evaluate infrastructure. This helps us ensure that we are addressing issues proactively.
I would like to lend my time and energy to updating the master plan as well as our ordinances. I would like to see Conway increase our affordable housing stock and place more strict regulations on the size and scale of development that can happen in our neighborhoods.
I know that we can find a way to share our wonderful town and support our local businesses while also protecting our identity. I would love to hear from you about the issues you are facing and the solutions you would like to see. You can find me on Facebook or you can email me at egrantdvm@gmail.com. We can work together to facilitate growth that is appropriate and serves our local community as well as the nature we are fortunate to steward. I respectfully ask for your vote on April 13.
Ted Phillips
The three main reasons I am running: 1) The “box.” 2) Affordable housing. 3) To save our history.
One of the biggest issues in the valley is the explosive growth of hotels and box stores. Most people I have spoken with are not in love with the idea of more hotels, for a multitude of reasons.
The box stores I am referring to are the ones in your face on Route 16 and elsewhere, another auto parts store, chain restaurant, etc. I don’t know how many more corporate chains and or restaurants you all want.
However, at the cost of losing historical locations and the outright awful appearance that is being allowed without consideration of our beautiful community and all we have to offer, I simply do not feel recent approvals or even proposals are aesthetically pleasing or desired by most.
I feel growth is inevitable and can be good. It doesn’t have to be ugly. Historically, I hate what has happened. New England represents the founding of our great country. Our town is rich with history. There is no reason why we can’t protect, preserve and enjoy it. Not knock it all down or fail to protect it and allow others to profit by removing it forever.
We need affordable housing. Affordable housing doesn’t mean cheap rent, it means affordable rent and affordable home ownership. I am talking about our working families. I am talking about our single parents trying to navigate raising children on their own while wondering if they will have a place to live. Young couples looking to plant roots and raise a family. For the elderly who have been here far longer than the new money and deserve not be forced out.
Where is the creativity to address these issues? Affordable housing must be recognized as the important issue it is! The planning board should be working with the community to encourage affordable housing.
Going forward we need to be mindful of the future to avoid this from happening again. Things that our master plan intends but might not have the teeth to fulfill those intentions. We need to think out of the box, coordinate efforts across sectors of our community to plan for our current and future needs as a community.
If we don’t act now it will happen again and again. I ask for your vote to bring the change and effort we need as a community to address all of these points I have mentioned.
Ray Shakir
Around my 20th birthday, I entered the construction/development Industry, more decades ago than I care to admit; however, even as a child I was fascinated by all things "construction." I remember hanging around construction sites and running coffee/lunch errands for the crews.
Fast forward to my 20. Just out of school but securing a position in construction contract administration, eventually supervising and directing significant projects from site acquisition to "key in the door." Frankly, regarding construction fundamentals, few have been exposed to such varied experiences.
In 1990, I put some of this acquired education and practical experience to work here, first locating, then purchasing an outstanding Birch Hill home site. While still employed full-time, I began developing the site in my "spare time," planning our (still rather distant) retirement. Finally, in 2005, we moved into that now completed retirement home.
It wasn't long before I became involved in town government, first with the budget committee, then (more appropriately) the planning board. Unfortunately, after serving several dedicated and enthusiastic terms, I lost the position to rather gregarious, well-meaning candidates, but less qualified and with little or no practical experience. Individuals big on politics and perhaps even formally educated, but not so much on the overall wants, needs and stability of our community.
My record is clear and available for review; however, here's my position regarding two current events: I'd reject the Intervale Hotel project as currently proposed. This is a perfect example of "money grubbing" and a "pig in a poke." Incontestably, little regard for aesthetics, the surrounding community or its immediate neighbors. Despite the developers "as of right to build." What better example shouts the need for a planning board?
Short-term rentals eventually morph into long-term grief for the neighborhood and immediate neighbors. Although this is not the venue to expand, empirical evidence suggests the results are not good! If your desire is a stable, cohesive neighborhood — particularly if currently zoned appropriately — you don't want STR'S!
Some would object to "tipping my hand"; however, I'm no politician. I strive to do what's right and best for the overall community. Bottom line: If it isn't sensible, it should be dispensible. Please show your support accordingly by voting for Ray Shakir, planning board member!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.