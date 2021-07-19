CONWAY — Despite intermittent showers, organizers of the first White Mountains Outdoor, Health and Wellness Fest held last Saturday in North Conway’s Schouler Park were happy with the event.
Presented by the White Mountains Community College and Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, the event attracted 70 vendors and several hundred visitors throughoutthe day, according Denise Feil of the community college and Michelle Cruz, assistant director of the chamber.
“We were able to get the word out about our educational programs, which was one of our goals," said Feil. "But what I really enjoyed hearing is that a lot of people didn't know we had so many different service providers, and that was also one of our goals."
Added Cruz, “It was wonderful to showcase all of these services that the valley has. I think it will definitely be back.’
She and Feil said they will hold discussions about possibly changing the date so the event does not conflict with the non-profit Mt. Washington Observatory’s Seek the Peak fundraiser, held the same day this year at the base of the Mount Washington Auto Road/Great Glen Trails.
“There were only a few days that the college had in terms of volunteers and scheduling so that was unfortunate this year,” said Cruz, although she did say that a portion of the proceeds from Saturday morning’s Kicking Asphalt Fun Run will go to the observatory.
Among the big hits of the day were the presentations by the Little Angels Service Dogs of Bartlett, SOLO (Stonehearth Outdoor Learning Opportunities) of Conway, Jeanne Limmer Dance (with dancers showing movement exercises to clients of the MWV Adult Day Center); and Redline Guiding.
The MWV Rec Path’s Sally McMurdo and Larry Garland also provided information about the paved 2.9-mile Rec Path, to extend from Cranmore to Walmart.
Fly-fishing topics were discussed by Randy Ouellette of Swift River Ghillie of Conway, who showed proper casting techniques at the north end of the park.
Massage therapists Donna Cormier (of Donna Cormier Therapeutic Massage) and Julie Sargent (of Zero Balancing) provided massages under a tent.
Becky Mulkern, licensed naturopathic doctor of Conway, agreed it was a good opportunity to meet new clients and tell them about her services, which include health counseling, allergy relief and stress management.
Tim Kershner, director of communications and public affairs at Memorial Hospital, said Memorial offered the COVID-19 vaccine (all three kinds: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and four people took them up on it.
“That’s four more people with a vaccine shot in their arm, so that makes us happy," he said.
SUP (Standup) Yoga and Adventures’ Kim Howard was also pleased to give demonstrations. Anjali Rose, local yoga instructor, and Meghan Vestal of Discover Health o Conway also had good turnouts.
On Sunday, the festival continued (albeit also in the rain) with guided history tours of the former logging village of Livermore by Cort Hansen of Ragged Mountain Equipment (he says he will do another in September) and guided hikes by Redline Guiding of Intervale.
For more information, go to mtwashingtonvalley.org or edu/about/our-locations/north-conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.