The Conway Daily Sun’s 10 most-viewed online stories from 2022 were culled from the Sun’s Google analytics. They are taken from unique page views (by individuals) rather than total page count, which would include multiple views by the same person.
1. “‘Infinite Storm’ powerfully tells true story of a Mount Washington rescue,” by Alec Kerr, published April, 2, received 25,243 page views and is a Reel Review of the movie starring Naomi Watts. “Infinite Storm” is the true story of Pam Bales, an experienced hiker and former member of Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, who saved a man during a blizzard on Mount Washington in 2010.
2. “Large fire at Red Jacket in North Conway,” by Tom Eastman, published online April 30, received 19,277 page views. A large fire broke out in the south wing of the sprawling Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway on the afternoon of April 30. Eastman reported that at one point, guests could be seen jumping from upper-level to lower-level balconies before safely escaping at the ground level of the resort.
3. “Fire destroys East Conway butcher shop,” by Daymond Steer and Rachel Sharples, published April 13, received 8,874 views. It says a fire destroyed East Conway Beef & Pork on April 11, killing two cows.
4. “Conway woman severely injured in library crash,” by Daymond Steer, published April 1, received 7,530 views. A 21-year-old Conway woman, Brooke Barron, suffered life-threatening injuries when the pickup truck she was riding in crashed into the Conway Public Library. The story reported that 31-year-old driver, Harold Hill, faces a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated. Hill is incarcerated awaiting resolution of his case.
5. “Missing Massachusetts hiker likely died of exposure on Mount Lafayette,” by Lloyd Jones, received 7,377 views. The body of a missing Massachusetts hiker — Emily Sotelo — was found on Mount Lafayette in Franconia on what would have been her 20th birthday.
6. “Library crash victim dies at age 21,” by Daymond Steer, published April 5, received 7,160 views. The story reported that Barron, the gymnastics coach from Conway who was a passenger in a truck that crashed into Conway Public Library, had died of her injuries.
7. “21-year-old charged in shooting at Dana Place,” by Daymond Steer, published Dec. 3, received 6,742 views. Brandon Mitchell of Jackson was charged in connection with a domestic violence-related shooting in which a young woman, later identified as Esmae Doucette, was seriously injured, police said. Jackson police responded to a report of a gunshot injury at the Dana Place Apartments on Route 16 north of Jackson Village.
8. “Proposal unveiled for gentleman’s club in Tamworth,” by Daymond Steer, published April 19, received 6,614 views. With great enthusiasm business man Joe Pepe told the Tamworth Board of Selectmen that he hoped to open a “gentlemen’s club” with exotic dancers in town. The idea never came to pass.
9. “Fire at the Red Jacket, cause to be determined,” by Tom Eastman and Margaret McKenzie, published May 3, received 6,262 views. It followed up on earlier reports on the Red Jacket fire.
10. “Late actor William Hurt lived on Conway Lake,” by Daymond Steer, published March 15, received 5,906 views. Academy Award-winning actor William Hurt died March 13. In the Mount Washington Valley, locals remembered him for other things, like being a fly fishing buddy, a food fight target and spirited dinner guest.
