Naomi Watts as Pam Bales in “Infinite Storm,” which tells the true story of rescue on Mount Washington. (COURTESY OF BLEEKER STREET)

The Conway Daily Sun’s 10 most-viewed online stories from 2022 were culled from the Sun’s Google analytics. They are taken from unique page views (by individuals) rather than total page count, which would include multiple views by the same person.

1. “‘Infinite Storm’ powerfully tells true story of a Mount Washington rescue,” by Alec Kerr, published April, 2, received 25,243 page views and is a Reel Review of the movie starring Naomi Watts. “Infinite Storm” is the true story of Pam Bales, an experienced hiker and former member of Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, who saved a man during a blizzard on Mount Washington in 2010.

