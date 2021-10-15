By Ellen Schwindt, special to The Conway Daily Sun
Beneath the forest lies an invisible net. Its strands are made of mycelium.
If your high-school biology class has receded into the mists of time, let this shine a light on dim memories. Mycelia belong to the kingdom fungi, the central category in the schema people use to describe life.
Currently we divide life into five kingdoms. Someday there may be more. The five kingdoms are: Monera — bacteria and their ilk; Protists —s ingle-celled organisms; Fungi — organisms that absorb nutrients; Plants — organisms that photosynthesize; and Animals — the rest of us.
Our culture's way is to bifurcate every group in two, and then two again, and then two again until all are reduced, separated, singular.
In this process we have placed mushrooms in the phylum Mycelia within the kingdom Fungi. We focus on our differences from mushrooms and the other denizens of our planet. We differ from mushroom because we digest our nutrients on the inside, while mushrooms manage that process on the outside of themselves. It is possible, however, that mushrooms don't perceive their boundaries quite the way we do. They rely, certainly, on their connections to the life around them.
Scientists and forest stewards are helping us to see how the mycelial net allows trees to share information — and the very stuff of life, sugar — with neighboring trees. What that communal behavior creates is a forest that is alive.
Suzanne Simard, professor of forest ecology at the University of British Columbia, writes about this in her new book, "Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest."
She describes the indigenous wisdom that honored grandmother trees as the keepers of the forest.
Using tools like Geiger counters and infusions of radio carbon 13, she measured how much sugar and water trees were able to transmit through their mycelial companions to other members of their communities.
The recipients of photosynthetic sugars are not just offspring of the mother trees but trees in other phyla (another set of bifurcations in the human view of life). In fact, Simard found that birch trees lent their sugars to firs in their proximity.
This view of a decentralized, highly connected ecosystem could provide us with a new way to see our place in the world; it might even help us see the whole planet as being alive.
When we find ourselves soaking up the healing offered by a hike through the woods, we are likely to stop in our tracks when we see the psychedelically colored gems of the forest attracting our attention.
The net that produces these jewels of the forest brings to mind another net: one described in Hindu scripture. In the realm of the god Indra is a vast net that stretches infinitely in all directions. In each "eye" of the net is a single brilliant, perfect jewel. Each jewel also reflects every other jewel, infinite in number, and each of the reflected images of the jewels bears the image of all the other jewels — infinity to infinity. Whatever affects one jewel affects them all.
While keeping this worldview in our hearts, perhaps what we can learn from our mushroom neighbors is to reach out and connect with our neighbors, no matter their kingdom, phyla, family, species, gender or church.
Local musician Ellen Schwindt walks the woods in South Conway. Mushrooms and trees contributed to her last composition project: This Forest is Alive.
