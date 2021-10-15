CONWAY — Walking in the woods this month, it’s hard to miss the profusion of mushrooms popping out of the ground, out of logs and stumps, and on the sides of living trees.
Above-average rainfall following last year’s drought has created ideal conditions for the fungi, which in turn has prompted a burgeoning interest in foraging.
Local experts say their voicemails and emails are filling up messages from people seeking help in identifying mushrooms.
Lori Kinsey, executive director of Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany, says the most frequent question from people who call asking about specific wild mushrooms is: Are they edible?
“But of course they want to know a lot more than that,” she said, as a Tin Mountain Zoom talk last week by mycologist and environmental scientist Rick Van de Poll of Sandwich demonstrated.
Van de Poll estimates there are about 4,000 different species of mushrooms in New Hampshire, only about 2,000 of which have been identified.
Van de Poll’s “Fantastic Fungi” talk, which can be found at tinyurl.com/wvpn8tbp, includes descriptions of many different varieties of common mushrooms, both edible and not, as well as a discussion of the critical role fungi play in the health of the forest and the planet.
Van de Poll says: “Simply put, without fungi, we would not be here. It’s a very long-term relationship that fungi have had with terrestrial planet Earth and to a certain degree to aquatic planet Earth. And without (mushrooms’) ability to recycle nutrients and grow, as one of my former colleagues called it, a beautiful garden on planet Earth, we as a species, Homo sapiens, certainly would not have evolved.”
The conservation center hosts a mushroom talk and guided mushroom walk at this time each year, Kinsey said, because it is a good time to find mushrooms. She added, “This year is just kind of over the top with the number of mushrooms. I think that drives a lot of the interest.”
The sign-up list for year’s mushroom walk, scheduled for this Sunday, is full; but anyone interested in joining can call the center at (603) 447-6991 and ask to be put on a waiting list.
In terms of conditions, “this is about as good a year as you can possibly expect in the mushroom world,” Van de Poll said, placing it second only to 2011 as the best year in the past 50.
The reason, he said, is the very wet summer and early fall after last year’s drought and this year’s dry spring. “We had roughly 2½ times the normal amount of rain in July,” he said, noting that pattern has continued. “So abundant rainfall leads to abundant mushrooms.”
Also, as with many pursuits associated with the outdoors, interest in mushrooms has grown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are more people going into the woods, more people foraging, more people farming and more people cooking,” Van de Poll said. “All those things increased with COVID.”
Also leading to an increase in fungi fascination is a movement away from a meat-based diets for many people in the U.S., high-end restaurants seeking out wild mushrooms as delicacies, and an increase in organic mushroom businesses like The Mushroom Co. of Tamworth.
“There are more than 20 chef-owned restaurants in Portland, Maine, and every one of them has wild mushrooms on the menu,” Van de Poll said.
Although all the spots are filled for Van de Poll’s walk, there are still slots available on a mushroom walk set for Oct, 31 from 10 a.m., led by The Mushroom Co. in Tamworth.
The company is an organic cultivator of several varieties of oyster mushrooms as well as lion’s mane, elm mushrooms and chestnut mushrooms.
It also generally buys wild mushrooms from foragers to sell to its customers. But for now, the company isn’t buying.
“I’ve been turning people away for two weeks because the market has just been flooded,” said Eric Milligan, one of eight owners of The Mushroom Co., who said that in an average year, the company takes in 10-15 percent of its stock from foragers.
The Mushroom Co. offers classes and forays throughout the warmer months to help people identify mushrooms and learn what is safe to eat.
Milligan said one of his most popular classes focuses on identifying the 10-12 most popular edible mushrooms and less edible look-alikes.
Those safe-to-eat mushrooms are morels, chanterelles, black trumpets, oyster mushrooms, lobster mushrooms, hen of the woods, chicken of the woods, matsutake, cauliflower mushrooms, porcini (or King Bolete), lion’s mane and wine cap.
Those 12 mushrooms are included in a new state law set to take effect in 2022 that will require people who want to sell foraged mushrooms to be certified and licensed with the state. The law, passed by the Legislature this year, seeks to decrease the number of mushroom poisonings in the state by requiring education and limiting the varieties of mushrooms that can be sold. The law does not restrict collecting mushrooms for personal use.
According to a report in August by NHPR, the Northern New England Poison Control Center typically gets between 35 to 49 calls about mushroom poisonings from New Hampshire each year. This year, according to the report the center has already received over 40 calls from the Granite State.
Following last week’s rainfall, a new crop has sprouted, and large clumps of honey mushrooms can be found seemingly everywhere, as well as many smaller groups and individual mushrooms of other varieties.
“The honey mushroom is particularly abundant right now,” Van de Poll said.
While the mushroom is generally edible, he noted that one in 20 people can’t eat it. “They’ll have an allergic reaction. I always recommend starting slow and small.”
If you are trying honey mushrooms for the first time, he suggests cooking no more than one ounce of mushrooms (experts say mushrooms should always be cooked before eating) and waiting 16 hours. If you experience stomach pains and gas, he said, you are probably one of that one in 20 who, like Van de Poll himself, should avoid honey mushrooms.
That higher-than-average allergic reaction is one reason why honey mushrooms, although they are as sweet as their name suggests, don’t make the list of the top 10-12 mushrooms foragers collect and sell, and restaurants put on their menus.
And Van de Poll said some people may be allergic to a wider variety of mushrooms. He said it is always a good idea when eating any new mushroom to start small.
Any mushroom hunter will tell you: Never eat a mushroom unless you are sure you know what it is.
Kinsey said, “My concern about mushrooms is people get into them and they don’t know what they’re doing and that can cause serious illness and even death.”
Growing up in northern New England with a family that enjoyed time in the woods and foraging for berries, I was taught one thing about mushrooms — leave them alone, they can kill you. This turns out to be a common New England experience.
“Absolutely. It’s very much our culture,” says Van de Poll, who said he was given similar advice as a child, while noting that people in Europe and Asia have been foraging for mushrooms for millennia. And he said, “We do have, thankfully, a different culture today.”
As people are learning to identify mushrooms, one thing Van de Poll has to overcome is fear of fungi. “The first thing I point out is that you can touch a mushroom, you can smell it, you can even taste it. Tasting it will not cause harm. I just tell people don’t swallow it.”
That “leave them alone” idea is not entirely bad advice, however, since some mushrooms — including those that look like tasty ones — can kill you. But many are edible, nutritious and delicious. The important thing is knowing what you have.
Milligan pointed out most people in New England today are at least two generations removed from a culture of mushroom hunting, so those who are interested turn to books, webpages, classes and, if they’re lucky, more knowledgeable foragers to help them find their way.
Doug Gralenski, owner and chief forager for White Mountain Forager in Gorham, is a rare New Englander who grew up foraging for mushrooms with his grandmother, a Polish immigrant, in Massachusetts.
“The Slavic nations have a strong history of foraging,” he said. “I learned the value and the passion for foraging from her. I think she had it bad. Basically, I do, too.”
Since 2013, Gralenski, a retired New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer, has been selling his foraged mushrooms to high-end restaurants and natural food stores. His mushrooms can also be found at local farmers’ markets in season.
His new vocation allows him do what he has always loved, spend a lot of time walking in the woods. “It’s an enjoyable way to spend a day, kind of an adult scavenger hunt,” he said.
Gralenski forages the 10-12 most popular edible mushrooms and has been able to identify many of them since he was a child.
But the highly desirable chanterelles, he said, were a mushroom he came to later in life.
When he first started to recognize chanterelles in the woods, he wasn’t certain what he had found. He took them home, looked them up in books, took spore samples, studied and studied some more. Still, he wasn’t certain. He took them to a friend who he knew collected chanterelles, and the friend helped Gralenski identify them.
“That’s really the best way to learn. It’s a face-to-face sort of thing,” he said.
Even with a lifetime of experience, Gralenski is still learning. “I study them. I bring them home and do my research. There’s no reason to make a mistake. When in doubt, throw it out.”
“If you’re new to foraging, I tell people don’t try to learn everything at once,” he said. “Pick one and get to know it well. You can tell chanterelles with your eyes closed once you get used to it.”
“One of the basic things I try to do is teach people what mushrooms are,” Milligan said, noting that until recently they were classified with plants. “They’re closer to us than they are to plants,” he said of fungi.
Mushrooms are the fruiting bodies of a much larger fungus that is hidden underground or within decaying material on the forest floor. That hidden part of the fungus is called the mycelium (see related story.)
Professor Christopher Neefus teaches a course in New England Mushrooms at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. He will also be taking part in the Mushroom Co.’s end-of-season walk in White Lake State Park on Halloween to help identify the mushrooms people find.
Neefus said scientists in recent years have begun to understand that the mycelium forms a vast network of branching threads. That network, he said, “is how trees talk to each other. Virtually all plants have a fungal partner that grows underground and connects to the tips of roots.”
Fungi have long been understood to be helpful in decomposing material, but through this symbiotic relationship or mycorrhiza, trees can exchange signals and nutrients with one another — some call the network the “wood-wide web.”
That symbiotic relationship or mycorrhiza, is key to the health of the forest. Neefus recommends a TED talk by ecologist Suzanne Simard (tinyurl.com/3zsed895) if you want to know more.
Mushrooms often seemingly pop up overnight, particularly following rainfall. But Neefus says it can take a year or more for mycelium to spread and grow before it is ready to produce that mushroom.
Students in his class begin cultivating shiitakes a year before they start producing mushrooms.
“It takes that long to generate a fruiting body,” Neefus said. When the material (a log) is soaked in cold water, he said, “within three days, mushroom primordium start to form; in another four days, they are fully grown as the primordium inflates by absorbing water. But to get to that point took a year.”
Interested in foraging for mushrooms or growing your own? Several publishers including the Audubon Society have guidebooks to help identify mushrooms. In addition, Van de Poll recommends “The Mushroom Hunter,” by Gary Linkoff; “The Field Guide to Mushrooms of New England and Eastern Canada” by Tim Baroni; and “100 Edible Mushrooms,” by Michael Kuo, who maintains the website mushroomexpert.com.
Kinsey recommends “Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures,” by biologist Merlin Sheldrake, as an introduction to the role fungi play in the world. That book was the most recent selection of Tin Mountain’s Environmental Book Group.
To learn more about the book group and other Tin Mountain programs, go to tinmountain.org.
To learn more about The Mushroom Co., go to nhmushrooms.com. For the White Mountain Forager, go to whitemountainforager.com.
And to find out more about Professor Neefus and his class go to chanterelle.unh.edu.
