CONWAY — Sixth grade won’t be the same at Conway Elementary School. For the past three decades, Peter Malkin and Kim Mathison have been at the end of the north hallway, making sure each student felt safe and respected.
Malkin, 69, of Conway, is dean of the school district’s retiring educators and has spent the past 41 years as a Conway Cougar, while Mathison, 57, of Tamworth, has spent the last 20 years in the room next-door to Malkin.
Both say the time is right to step away from the chalkboard, but both believe it would be a mistake to move the sixth grade into Kennett Middle School, a plan being considered by the school board.
“Talk to psychologists who work with sixth-graders,” Malkin said. “As a group, they are adamantly opposed.
“We force these children to grow up too fast. Slow them down, this is where they belong, especially with social media. They get up there (at the middle school), they’re going to be told, ‘Oh, they’ll be separated from the eighth graders.’ But they won’t be. I think it’s a huge mistake. I really do,” he said.
He added: “You have to remember, a sixth-grader in September is basically a fifth-grader. These are 11-year-old kids, we’re going to put them on buses with the high school kids? Good choice.”
“I’m with Peter,” Mathison said. “They’re just too young, let’s keep them.”
Malkin added: “I think one of the points being made about that many people who move up from Massachusetts, and the parents are ecstatic that child’s back in elementary school, rather than being in the middle school. And the children themselves are happy, too. That speaks volumes to me.
Malkin and wife, Mary, his wife who retired last year after 23 years as a clerical aide at Conway El, have three grown sons: Jarrod, who lives in Maryland, and Mike and Matt of Conway and Eaton, respectively.
Malkin has seen the impact large classrooms have on students.
“I had 30 students one year, Ray Gilmore and that crew when they were in sixth grade,” he said, referencing retired Army Capt. Gilmore of Bartlett, now in his 40s.
“We were out here in the portable (classroom) with a pole right in the middle. For some kids, it was like being at the old Boston Garden and you’re looking around the pole to see the teacher. And I know, they didn’t get what they deserved with 30 kids. ... The federal government says 30 kids is the max? Pish posh,” said Malkin.
Mathison and wife, Sue Powers, who retired in 2019 after serving 35 years as a physical education teacher at Kennett Middle School, lives in Tamworth, had some advice for new teachers.
“Teaching is a hard career, but have the stamina to stick with it because it’s a career for life. It’s been one of the best things that I ever could have imagined doing with my life. And I would say definitely when it gets hard, talk to somebody else that has strategies,” she said.
Malkin’s advice: “Make connections. Be flexible. Have a sense of humor. And if money is important to you, marry someone rich.”
The two longtime teachers then praised one another’s strengths.
“What makes Kim a great teacher is her caring for all the children, each and every one,” Malkin said. “Her knowledge, too. She is a consummate educator. That lady has more skills in her toolbox than you can possibly imagine.”
For her part, Mathison, who taught middle school at Kingswood for 14 years and a year in Franklin before coming to Conway, said: “Working with Peter has been a gift.
“I didn’t have the strongest skill set — like my reading and my social studies when I came here were not as strong as what it is now because Peter and I have teamed,” she said, adding, “I think there’s so much strength in collaboration.”
Mathison, along with second-grade teacher Jen Nelson, had a little fun with Malkin last Friday. They helped students don bald heads and painted mustaches and then they all walked into Malkin’s classroom.
“You’ve been Malkined, Mr. Malkin,” Mathison told him.
“You guys have never looked better,” Malkin told the students.
What’s next, come retirement?
“I’m going to see my family back in Iowa,” Mathison said. “I’m going to travel. I’m hitting Ireland in August and Alaska in September. I’m going to play golf. I’ve got my ski pass for next year.”
“We’re heading out west after Labor Day,” said Malkin. “I’m back when the money runs out. And gas is going to make the money run out. I’ll come back and get some sort of employment here in the valley. Go back to work. But not full-time, and not with an emotional investment.”
If they hadn’t been teachers, Malkin and Mathison shared what pathways they may have taken.
“I would have loved to have been a National Geographic photographer or a forester,” Mathison said.
“I wanted to be a cowboy,” Malkin said with a grin. “If I can get the financial backing, I’m very willing to move to Montana get a few thousand acres and raise buffalo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.