CONWAY — A new tennis and pickleball indoor facility will be a reality in the winter of 2023-2024 if the North Conway Tennis Association is successful with its first round of fundraising this summer.
Formed after Cranmore Fitness closed in 2019, the NCTA rented Cranmore's two indoor tennis courts in the winters of 2020 and 2021 before the building was razed last summer to make room for a new hotel.
NCTA has a purchase and sales agreement on a building site in the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council’s Technology Village located just north of Conway Village, according to the group’s president Mark Guerringue.
The new facility, says Guerringue, will consist of two tennis courts, one of which will be used primarily for pickleball, a lobby and men’s and women’s locker rooms.
Guerringue said the two years of experience at Cranmore proved that there are enough tennis players willing to pay for winter tennis to support a club, though pickleball players will be critical to its success. “We’ve got two things going for us,” said Guerringue. “We have a stable tennis population of adults, and with our kids’ programs and our two young tennis pros, Justin and Chris Chaffee, we anticipate growing the sport with younger players.”
The other, Guerringue said, is pickleball. “It’s amazing how many people have picked up pickleball as it’s an easy game to learn, very social and can be very competitive,” he said. “People think of it as a post-tennis sport for people with bad knees, but it’s also very popular with young people. I can see leagues forming in the winter. For people not familiar with it, it's surprisingly fun and athletic.”
Guerringue says young people are also rediscovering tennis and the facility would provide court time to local high school tennis teams. “Right now, they have no place to play in the winter and early spring, and that’s a huge disadvantage when competing with teams from the southern part of the state," he said.
NCTA also sponsors Advantage Kids, a US Tennis Association connected program that provides free tennis lessons to area kids. The program is run by retired school superintendent Kent Hemmingway, of Tamworth, and has nearly 100 youngsters signed up for the summer.
Because of the Advantage Kids program, the NCTA qualifies as a non-profit 501c(3), which means that donations are tax deductible.
Guerringue says the fundraising this summer will start with tennis and pickleball players.”We’re being realistic about the difficulties of fundraising, Bake sales are not going to do it,” said Guerringue. “Our goal is first to raise about half the $1.9 million for the project privately through players. If we can do that, we’ll be on our way and from there look at grants and loans.”
Aside from Guerringue, the NCTA board includes Laurie Gabriel, Mike Mallet, Charlie Macomber, Maureen Enos, Nubi Duncan, Julie Conlon, Justin Chaffee and Bridget Herlihy. Guerringue asks anyone seeking more information about the project to contact a board member. Guerringue can be reached at mark@conwaydailysun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.