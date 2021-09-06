TAMWORTH — Tamworth has a new rec director.
Selectmen announced the hiring of Dan Beauregard at their meeting on July 29.
Prior to coming to Tamworth, Beauregard was the parks and recreation director for Highgate, Vt., for a year and a half. Prior to that, he worked at the South Hadley (Mass.) Recreation Department for nearly three years. Other experience listed on his resume include being head coach for Western New England University's men's rugby team and challenge course attendant at Okemo Mountain Resort.
Beauregard holds a master's degree in athletic leadership from Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., and a bachelor's degree from Castleton State College in sports administration. He graduated from high school in South Hadley, Mass.
The job is full-time, 40 hours.
Beauregard said he and his wife, Stephanie, have wanted to move to New Hampshire for awhile.
"When I was applying for the Recreation Director position we started looking into the area and after visiting the town during the interview process we thought it would be a great place for us to live," said Beauregard by email Friday. "So, when the opportunity came to move to the Tamworth area, we were excited for the new adventure."
He said they like to hike, camp and kayak and that's one of the reason they felt Tamworth would be a great fit for them. Asked if he will continue playing sports, like hockey, he said he will when he can.
"I really enjoy coaching youth sports, so I am hoping to continue that passion here in New Hampshire," said Beauregard.
Beauregard replaces Parker Roberts, whose 25-year career as Tamworth recreation director came to an end last year.
At their Aug. 20, 2020, meeting, selectmen without ceremony voted unanimously to shut down the recreation department through March 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In doing so, they laid off Roberts. The program was dormant between the time Parker left and Beauregard took over.
Beauregard told selectmen on Sept. 2 that he hopes to have game nights on Mondays starting on Sept. 20 at the Town House from 6 to 7:30 p.m. He said it would be an "event for all ages."
