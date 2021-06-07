TAMWORTH — Selectmen last week were asked to give preliminary approval for a small solar array behind a baseball diamond on Durrell Road.
Some at last Thursday's meeting expressed support for the array providing green energy and revenue to the town, others voiced concern about the aesthetics and possible effects on wildlife.
Mike DiGregorio of Conway, owner of a company called Solar Conserves, was there to represent another company called Solar Garden, which is interested in putting a small array behind the baseball diamond at Roy Grace Memorial Park on Durrell Road, which is about a mile due west of the K.A. Brett School.
DiGregorio said the array would be about 265 feet from home plate. He proposed that black netting could protect the solar panels.
"My thought is if it was near the baseball field, it would have a big bullseye on it because I'm sure the kids would be trying to get it," said DiGregorio.
At town meeting last year, residents gave approval for a solar project at the adjacent old landfill.
However, DiGregorio said a more recent study of the landfill site shows it would not be practical without expanding to the area by the baseball diamond.
About half a dozen people showed up to attend the public hearing on the solar array. Selectmen only have the authority to lease the land for a year. This would allow Solar Garden to get the project started. Then, next year, a longer term contract of 25 years with extensions out to 45 years could be approved by voters at the April 2022 annual town meeting.
"We're not trying to push this down anybody's throat in any way whatsoever," said DiGregoiro. "This is strictly for the selectmen to determine whether they want the project to kind of go forward, get a little revenue for the town and certainly the green energy thing."
The proposed solar array near the baseball field, if approved, would generate half a megawatt of power, would bring the town about $5,000 per year in revenue. The site is about four acres and the one at the old landfill is about the same size.
He said if there's a lot of opposition and selectmen won't approve it that wouldn't "hurt anybody's feelings."
Anthony Marrone asked about the cost benefit to the town. He also worried that birds could get caught in the netting.
"I've seen netting on golf courses, they have to be there because of golf balls, you know, hitting streets and stuff, but pretty sad to see a hawk or bird just get stuck in that and fluttering around," said Marrone.
"I just don't think it's worth it for the town to give up land for the little bit that's going to help us with our taxes, which we all know are sky high," he added.
DiGregorio said possible legislation might allow town residents to benefit from the power being provided by the array which would reduce electric rates a bit.
Gail Marrone called the solar project a possible liability.
Julie Mason said she was "saddened" that the town was considering using land that was cleared to make fields for children.
Wyatt Berrier, who was representing the Tamworth Outing Club, said they would be "sacrificing that space for kind of a drop in the bucket. It seems like it was kind of hard for me to picture that and to picture that field, that area, which was dedicated to Roy Grace, being compromised in that way."
Grace, who in died in 2012 at 47, was an active Tamworth Outing Club member and coach for Cal Ripken teams and ski program.
Selectman Kelly Goodson liked the idea of a solar array in a visible spot in town to show people a local example of green energy production. She said if residents object to that location, perhaps another could be found.
"I just want to remind everybody that this is a green energy," said Goodson. "And a lot of our energy is not green."
DiGregorio said he would be interested in hearing from any private landowner with suitable property, which generally needs to be close to three-phase power and is dry, flat or sloping to the south.
"We don't like wetlands in any way whatsoever," said DiGregorio. "So if you have wetlands, don't call me because we're not interested."
Selectman Emery Roberts said the number of children involved in sports has declined over the years but he'd he'd rather see the fields used recreationally.
Selectman Aaron Ricker said he was "on the fence." But he said the town really needs some new revenue sources.
Chairwoman Becky Mason agreed with Ricker that Tamworth needs more money coming in. "This town is going to have to look for some revenue sources or we are going to tax ourselves right out of existence," said Mason.
She said selectmen will consider comments at the meeting and those that residents make to them individually before announcing their decision at a future meeting,
"We're not going to make a decision tonight. We're going to discuss it and see where we go from there," said Mason.
