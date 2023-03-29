TAMWORTH — After Winter Storm Sage delayed their town meeting voting two weeks, 74 New Hampshire towns, including Tamworth, Effingham, Hart’s Location, Wakefield and Chatham, voted Tuesday.
Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said a new law that allows town meeting voting to be postponed two weeks during weather emergencies paved the way for voting to be delayed.
In Tamworth, in the lone contested race on either the town or school ballots, voters overwhelmingly re-elected incumbents Dexter Harding and Jack Waldron for their two three-year seats on the school board. Harding received 258 votes, while Waldron garnered 246, and challenger Shauna Peterson received 94.
Harding and Waldron were pleased to be elected again, but both admit the next three years will see many important issues for Tamworth residents.
“I am committed to finding the best, realistic solution to the question of what happens when our contract for (Kennett High School) expires,” Harding stated in an email Wednesday. “What options do exist? What are the upsides and downsides of each? I am co-chairing our committee at work on this, and it seems of central importance. We have researched these and now we want to get this information out to Tamworth voters and get from them their opinions and questions so we know how to proceed.”
He added: “I’m glad to be re-elected so that I can continue to explore this important subject.”
Waldron agreed high school options are a major issue for the board.
“We’re happy with the results,” he said by phone Wednesday. “Dexter and I are involved in several ongoing issues that we would like to see to a conclusion. We’re exploring our high school options because I think that’s a prudent thing for us to do. Some towns are geographically landlocked and may not have options, but we’re only 12 miles from Moultonborough (compared to 16 from Conway).”
Waldron added: “Dexter and I are also involved in finding an HVAC system as our oldest wing (in the Brett School) is approaching 70 years old. We got a nice design and a nice solution but it’s going to cost money, so we’re looking at some possible grant options. We’ve got a lot of things that we’re in the middle of that we can continue to work on.”
Waldron also wanted to remain on the board to be supportive of SAU 13 Superintendent Mike Whaland, who was hired in July 2021. Waldron was a key figure in the search committee for a superintendent to succeed Meredith Nadeau, who accepted a similar position at SAU 21, based in Hampton, which is closer to her home in Lee.
Peterson was gracious in defeat.
“I would like to congratulate both Dexter and Jack,” she stated in an email Wednesday, “as well as thank them for being so accommodating and accepting during this election process.”
She added: “I would just encourage the board to look closer at the middle school to ensure our students get a well-rounded middle school experience. I would also like to thank everyone who voted for me and appreciate them taking the time to come out and vote.”
Tamworth Town Meeting, originally scheduled for March 15, was postponed to Wednesday night at the K.A. Brett School. Results were not known as of press time.
Voters were asked to decide 39 articles on this year’s warrant. Among those was No. 9, which sought $352,914 for the purchase of a new self-contained breathing apparatus, along with the compressor, filtration system and fill station for the fire/rescue department with $332,938 of the funding from a grant and the remainder of $19,976 to be raised from taxation. Selectmen unanimously supported the article.
In Effingham, one contested race could be heading for a recount.
Allen Curtis narrowly defeated incumbent Bethany Bouchard 163-159 for a one-year term as town clerk/tax collector. Bouchard has 10 days to request a recount if she chooses.
One thing is certain: The town has a new selectman. Christopher Seamans defeated Michael Cahalane 206-145 for a three-year seat on the board.
Incumbent Vicki Kirkwood did not seek re-election to the board but won election to one of two three-year seats on the budget committee on Tuesday. She won a three-way race with 187 votes, while incumbent Leo Racine was second with 164 votes, and fellow incumbent David Garceau was third with 143 votes.
Graceau was elected to a three-year term on the zoning board of adjustment. He was the lone candidate running for one of two seats.
Effingham held its town meeting March 18 at the Effingham Elementary. All 24 warrant articles passed.
In Wakefield, where more than 1,100 ballots were cast, 26 of the 33 articles on the town warrant passed. Among those that failed was No. 33, the town’s proposed operating budget of $7,697,739, by a vote of 596 to 534.
The default budget of $6,874,366, the same as last year’s, now kicks in.
Also failing was Article No. 8, which sought approval to raise and appropriate $4,900,000 for the purpose of constructing and outfitting a multi-generational facility. Since it was a bond article, it needed a three-fifths majority for passage but it failed to garner even a simple majority, failing 678 to 540.
Voters also narrowly defeated Article No. 11, which sought to place $25,000 into the town’s Highway Heavy Equipment Capital Reserve Fund by a 588 to 565 vote.
They defeated No. 14, which sought to place $325,000 to be added to the Highway Construction Project Capital Reserve Fund, 606 to 541.
Voters defeated No. 24, which sought $58,000 for the Public Safety Building Capital Reserve Fund, 585-574; No. 27, which sought to place $12,000 in the Assessing Statistical Update Capital Reserve Fund, 625-495; and a petitioned Article 32, which sought $65,000 to repair the Drew Mill Dam in Union. It failed 612-518.
The lone contested race was a four-way race for three three-year seats on the budget committee. Two of the three incumbents retained their seats. Committee chair Jerry O’Connor topped the field with 721 votes, while fellow incumbent Elizabeth Conner got 707, Joshua Fuller claimed the third seat with 633 votes, while incumbent Priscilla Colbath fell short with 545.
In Hart’s Location and Chatham, Superintendent Kevin Richard said the annual school meetings went off smoothly. He attended the meeting in Hart’s Location while SAU 9 Director of Special Services Pam Stimpson and Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill went to Chatham.
Chatham passed two warrant articles, including the proposed operating budget of $1,091,536 for the 2023-24 school year.
Hart’s Location passed three warrant articles, including No. 3, a proposed operating budget of $38,497 for the 2023-24 school year.
Richard said no one ran for a three-year seat on the school board, which has been vacant for the past year. Helen Brandon and Nancy Ritger are the current sitting members.
“I told everyone I would bring muffins to the meetings if we could get a third member,” Richard said smiling, “but there were no takers.”
In Moultonborough, elections were rescheduled to May 9 and town meeting is now set for May 11.
Scanlan said this is not the first time there have been issues with the weather and town meeting voting day. He said he could think of at least three cases including one in which former Secretary of State Bill Gardner said there was nothing in law to allow for voting postponement.
Scanlan said the Legislature then created RSA 669:1, the law that allows for rescheduling if the National Weather Service issues a weather event warning and “which the moderator reasonably believes may cause the roads to be hazardous or unsafe, or if an accident, fire, natural disaster, or other emergency occurs.”
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.