TAMWORTH — Police warn that in recent weeks people have reported catalytic converters have been stolen out of vehicles, primarily trucks.
Tamworth police warned of the thefts in a Facebook post Wednesday. Catalytic converters are emission control devices.
“Vehicles that have been stationary for a length of time appear to be the prime targets,” said the post. “If you have a vehicle in your yard that has been stationary for some time, you may want to keep an eye on it. Putting up cameras in your yard would certainly help us track the suspect(s) down, and getting plate numbers of suspicious vehicles loitering in your area would be helpful as well. This appears to be happening around the area towns and over in Maine also.”
Chief Dana Littlefield said the police have had five cases in the past three weeks and the latest one was Wednesday night.
“That one, there were three vehicles in the yard they took them off of,” said Littlefield.
He said there is platinum metal in some of the older vehicles and they can get between $200-$300. Most were in the south end of town and one Wednesday was further north.
Thefts over $1,000 are Class B felonies for each one, and thefts over $1,500 are Class A. The thefts can be aggregated so that that if a person stole multiple items the value of each item could be added together.
“During the last recession, we saw a lot of scrap metal thefts, and we saw some of these catalytic converter thefts as well,” said Littlefield, who said these thefts coincide with economic downturns and rising metal prices.
In an email, State Police Lt. Jim Fogarty said the state police haven’t responded to any incidents yet, but he said stolen catalytic converters became an issue when the state began requiring emissions testing.
Fryeburg, Maine, police have seen two cases, said Chief Joshua Potvin.
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said he’s had no cases there. He said the street value for catalytic converters is about $50.
Fryeburg Motors owner (and Sun “Wheels” columnist) Eric Meltzer said catalytic converters contain several rare and valuable metals that are also used in industrial applications and electronics. He said trucks and SUVs are relatively easy to crawl under and might contain two catalytic converters.
“Exhaust gasses from the engine are filtered through these metals to clean them of toxins,” said Meltzer. “These metals can be recycled, so even a clogged or well-used ‘cat’ has value, and there are several, mostly small operators, who stop by repair shops looking to buy used and discarded cats and they pay fairly well for them depending on the vehicle.
He said that new catalytic converters can cost as much as a couple thousand dollars and used scrap ones can sell for as much as a couple hundred.
Littlefield said police try to find where the items are being sold in order to find suspects or catch them in the act.
“Somebody is on a bit of a crime spree,” said Littlefield. “Hopefully, we will get some information and put a stop to it.”
If you have any information, contact the Tamworth police through Carroll County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (603) 539-2284.
