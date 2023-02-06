Kaitlyn Yacobucci of Jefferson and her dog team cross the finish line of the 14-mile race at the second annual Sled Dog Fun Day, held by the Tamworth Outing Club, at the Steele Farm fields on Feb. 6. Yacobucci recorded the fastest time of the five teams of 1:17:40. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Nicole Palmer of Concord skis onto a trail with her two dogs Pepper and Anchovy at the second annual Sled Dog Fun Day, held by the Tamworth Outing Club, at the Steele Farm fields on Feb. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
North County Musher Scott Isabelle crosses the finish line of the 14 mile course during second annual “Sled Dog Fun Day” in Tamworth on Sunday. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
Spectators chat with the North Country Mushers after their race at the second annual Sled Dog Fun Day, held by the Tamworth Outing Club, at the Steele Farm fields on Feb. 6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
TAMWORTH — Tamworth's second annual Sled Dog Fun Day was well-attended went off without a hitch.
The event was held Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the former Steele Farm Fields across from the Wonalancet Chapel on Route 113A. This event was a collaboration of the Tamworth Outing Club, North Country Mushers and New England Sled Dog Club.
Dog teams ranged from one to six dogs.
After the event, North Country Musher participant Scott Isabelle of Wolfeboro noted: "Conditions were awesome. This is my favorite race of the year. The trails were great, the teams were great. Just awesome."
Another North Country Musher, Kaitlyn Yacobucci of Jefferson, said she and her dogs had a "blast." Asked how they liked the weather Sunday morning, which started at 14 degrees, warming up to around 30 midday, she said the dogs would actually have preferred it to be colder.
"They would have been happy to run on Saturday," which saw a low of minus 21, said Yacobucci.
For years, the Tamworth Sled Dog Race, run since 1937, was held on Chocorua Lake. But as dog teams used to race in the Wonalancet fields, the club decided that was a more dependable venue.
The Mushers ran a timed race on a 14-mile course from Wonalancet to Whiteface Intervale.
Yacobucci won with a time of 1:17:40, followed by Whatleigh Torsey of Bridgewater with a time of 1:20:34, Caitlin Kelley of North Berwick, Maine, with 1:27:52, Isabelle with a time of 1:29:42 and Christina Morin of Milan coming in fifth with a time of 1:30:00.
Tamworth Outing Club president Wyatt Berrier said Sunday morning that five North Country Musher teams and about 16 from New England Sled Dog Club competed.
He gave a shout out to the expert grooming provided by Ossipee Valley Snowmobile Club, saying the trail for the NCM race was in "top notch condition" and could not have been better, given the snow that fallen in reent days.
"The NCM would not have been able to hold their race otherwise, so hats off to OVSC!" said Berrier.
TOC board member Rob Farnum does all of the grooming for XC skiing throughout the Ferncroft trail network every winter, and put in long hours to prepare for this event by making sure that the trails in Ferncroft and the Steele fields were in the best shape possible.
Berrier said he was happy there was no wind, milder temperatures and "great attendance" on Sunday. There seemed to be a couple of hundred spectators in total throughout the day.
Visitors were prohibited from bringing their own dogs to the event to prevent confusion and mitigate any potential safety hazards with domestic dogs interacting with the energized sled teams.
There was no charge to watch. Spectators were able to park along Route 113A near the chapel. Hot food, like chili and chicken, and drinks were made available by donation (cash only).
The field where the Fun Day was based had been known for years as the Steele Farm because it was owned by Helen Read Steele and her family for decades.
About a week ago, her sale of the property to Al Meissner and Kelli Rozier, both of Durham but will be moving to Tamworth, was made official.
Meissner, who will be raising sheep there, told the Sun that Steele will be working on the farm and living next-door to the farm.
"What a fantastic community event this is," said Meissner. "We are looking forward to hosting this event for many years to come."
