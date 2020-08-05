TAMWORTH — An accident early Monday led to a power outage and an arrest.
At approximately 1:12 a.m., New Hampshire State Police troopers from Troop E in Tamworth and Tamworth Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash on Maple Street in Tamworth, according to Lt. Jim Fogarty of the State Police.
Troopers determined that Sean Vachon, 22, of Tamworth had struck a utility pole with the Subaru Outback he was driving, said Fogarty.
"The utility pole was broken and caused power to be interrupted," said Fogarty. "The driver was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was arrested for operating under the influence and given an arraignment date of Aug. 19 in the 3rd Circuit Court-District Ossipee."
Eversource spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods, reached Monday, said, "Our crews responded immediately to the power outage caused by the crash in Tamworth early this morning, which broke a utility pole and brought down wires.
"The outage started at 12:47 a.m. and impacted 189 of our customers. Once our team made the scene safe, we were able to isolate the power outage and restored 179 of our customers at 3:25 a.m.," she said.
"After the car was removed and the scene was cleared, our crews worked to replace the utility pole and damaged equipment. Our remaining 10 customers impacted by the crash were restored at 7:05 a.m."
