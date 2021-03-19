TAMWORTH — If you listen intently, on a warm spring day after a cold night, you’ll hear a signature sound in the woods of New Hampshire and western Maine this time of year.
“I call it the ‘sap symphony,’ when all the sap starts dripping into the buckets on the trees, each holding different depths and making different sounds — the bing-bongs and the drip, drip drips,” said Sean McManus who has operated SP’s Sugar Shack with wife Julie in their backyard in Center Ossipee for the past 16 years.
He and Julie will be holding an open house today at their 150 Valley Road sugarhouse today and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., offering samples of maple syrup and free coffee and doughnut holes.
A versatile carpenter when he’s not stoking the sap house fire, McManus, 57, moved with his family to New Hampshire when he was 15. He immersed himself in the culture, including maple sugaring — which, he said, can test anyone's patience.
“It’s been wicked tight this year, with the cold and winds earlier this week. I didn’t boil until the 12th and 13th (of March) and I’ve only made 8 gallons so far, but it’s starting to loosen up, so we’ll see,” said McManus.
“It’s true — you never know what it’s going to do, because maple sugaring is just another form of farming, and like farming, it’s always up to the weather,” said A.O. Lucy of Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s sugar shack at the 100-Acre Wood off Route 16 in Intervale.
“We’ve really only had three or four days so far, but it ran Wednesday, and today and tomorrow look good, so who knows after that?” said Lucy, whose family roots go back well over two centuries on Conway's West Side, with the sugar shack — open Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. — celebrating its 10th season this year.
Located right off Route 16, his sugarhouse attracts curious passersby who stop by when they see the clouds of steam emanating from the roadside shack.
“One of the comments we get from first-timers is: when do you add the sugar and the color?” laughed Lucy, who said he enjoys explaining the process and that it’s “all natural with no ingredients added whatsoever.”
Asked what his favorite maple treat is, Lucy replied, “Everything — because I use it on everything!”
Maureen Brooks, 29, and her father, Freedom Road Agent Scott Brooks, 58, are part the Brooks Family Sugar House located in Freedom at 427 Eaton Road, a few minutes south of King Pine Ski Area. They’re open weekends 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until the end of the sap run.
Like the Lucys, it’s a tradition that goes back generations.
“My great-grandfather had a sugarhouse in the ‘30s, and then there was a gap,” Scott said. “My dad (Wendell Brooks, who died in 2016) had done it with a friend, and I restarted it up in 1978, and we added more taps and technology as time went along.”
They now average about 100 gallons of syrup each spring, with the usual sap-to-syrup ratio of 45-to-1 when the sap is flowing well and dropping to 60:1 at the end of the runs. They sell their syrup for $54 a gallon.
They don’t tap on their own property, but using tubing, tap into the sugar maples of neighbors’ trees, spread all over Freedom — paying their leases in syrup.
Maureen’s brother Scott Jr., a local excavation contractor with his dad, and their cousins also get involved. “It gives you patience — and a chance to sit around and catch up with your family and play a game of cribbage and cards in the sugarhouse,” said Scott.
Maureen added to that, noting, “The collecting is my dad’s thing — I just do the website and help to sell the syrup. As for why we do it? It’s just a good way to spend time with our family: I know we all look forward to it. We have supper at the sap house weekends, and it’s good family bonding. We had one dinner last year with maple syrup glazed ham — it was delicious!”
She cited cereal, pancakes and oatmeal as great vehicles for maple syrup, which is full of antioxidants and minerals. “I use it in my coffee every day instead of sugar,” Maureen revealed.
Kate Stanley of Turkey Street Maples in Tamworth shares that love for the sweet product. The 673 Turkey St. sugarhouse will be open for the traditional New Hampshire Maple Weekend, March 27-28, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., offering free maple beef jerky and cotton candy.
With her husband, Tim Robinson, it’s a labor of love. They employ 1,000 taps and four sugarbushes that they tap throughout Tamworth.
“This is our 13th season, but my husband has been doing it since he was a kid, helping out John and Kathy Dyrenforth at what is now the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast in Chocorua,” said Kate.
They average an annual yield of about 130 gallons of syrup, which they sell at the Farm-to-Table in West Ossipee, Eaton General Store, Rugged Mill in North Conway and J-Town Deli and Autumn Nomad, both in Jackson.
Maple sugaring is a seasonal activity for most, but it’s a year-round job for Will Streeter, who works out of Lancaster, selling maple sugaring equipment for CDL Sugaring Equipment of Canada.
On a grassroots level, he stays in touch with his maple sugaring core essence by operating Mac Hill Maple of 370 Gardner Hill Road in Tamworth. The sugarhouse is open Sundays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. as well as today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., offering maple cotton candy and maple popcorn, among other products.
Streeter made about 79 gallons last year. He sells his product at Veno’s Specialty Foods & Meats in North Conway and the Tamworth Farmers’ Market on weekends.
“A lot of people may think that maple syrup is expensive, but I think when you factor in your time and the hard work, it probably works out to a pay of about $3 an hour — not much,” said Streeter, who loves every drop of it, no matter how much time it takes to extract Mother Nature’s bounty.
“It’s a great family thing to do after everyone has been cooped up all winter. It’s definitely a labor of love,” said Streeter.
As for his favorite dish? “Maple bacon Brussels sprouts,” he said.
Other local producers include the Earle Family Farm in South Conway and Nate and Kate’s Maple at 2102 Green Hill Road in Chatham, both of which can be found on Facebook.
Due to this pandemic year and social distancing concerns, some operations such as Weston’s in Fryeburg, Maine, will not be offering tours this season but look forward to welcoming back maple sugar fans next spring.
All of those that are open to visitors will be following pandemic protocols and many are offering “maple to go.”
For example, Erica Eldridge Theriault of Tamworth’s Eldridge Family Sugar House & Ice Cream Shoppe, says her family’s shack is giving tours to small groups today and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., but also will offer a takeout window.
In business since 2016, Erica says what started out as a fun family activity led by her parents Scott and Terry Eldridge has now boiled into an obsession, especially for her brother, Brandon, who does the work with the evaporator.
“Now it’s all we talk about!” she exclaimed, noting that come summer, the family will put maple sauce on its ice cream.
In the meantime, let the “Sap Symphony” play on. How sweet it is!
