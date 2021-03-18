BERLIN — The maple sugaring business can be a sticky one, necessitating hard work and plenty of passion.
Take the story of 11-year-old Armand Bisson, whose aunt and uncle, Lazare and Amanda Bisson, opened Bisson’s first sugarhouse on the southern mid slopes of Berlin's Cates Hill in 1921.
The young Armand discovered his delight for sugaring, too, working with "oncle” Lazare and “tante” Amanda and continuing his maple sugaring career until he was 90 years old.
Today, Armand’s niece, Muriel Roberge Blais, and her husband, Lucien, carry on the tradition. To honor Armand’s legacy and celebrate 100 years as a family business, they have published a book, “The Sugar House on the Hill.”
Seated by the wood stove in their sugarhouse, Muriel and Lucien recently related the sweet story of Bisson’s Sugar House.
Muriel said: “It was actually my uncle’s uncle from whom we learned. Lazare (who emigrated from Quebec) took Armand and his siblings in when both his parents had passed. You can imagine what a young boy did — he was probably a gopher, but one day when Lazare was making taffy ('la tire'), he had to run out and asked Armand to watch the fire.”
Armand knew just when to feed the fire and watch the taffy so it didn’t boil over. He knew when it was ready. And that talent never left him.
Muriel said, “He made his last batch of taffy when he was 90 years old.”
Armand purchased the business after Lazare died in 1936 and ran the sugarhouse with his wife Juliette, who passed away in 1990 at age 77. Armand lived to be 93.
Juliette's sister Olivette Roberge was Muriel's mother, and the maple sugaring lifestyle was a family affair to which Lucien and Muriel aspired.
Muriel explained, “We lived downtown (Berlin) in a three-unit house. ... When my dad died (Emile Roberge was killed in a tragic logging accident), Armand became a surrogate father to me.”
Muriel said, “Lucien and I have been married almost 48 years and are the third generation to run the business.
Lucien said, "Armand never pressured us to go into the business. I like to say it is a sticky business and you go with the flow.”
There is also that passion. “You have to love this — otherwise, it's a miserable way to make a living. It can be a fickle business,” added Lucien.
Maple sugaring works well if you have other business interests.
Lucien explained: “Lazare, who was a farmer always said sugaring was his first crop. Armand had a wood truck hauling business, he hauled pulp, and when the road bans came on during mud season, well — a perfect to time for maple syrup production.”
Lucien, now retired, was a social worker, then did carpentry, and Muriel was involved in teaching. They took over the business in 1986.
The Blaises run their business out of a second sugarhouse at 68 Cates Hill Road, which was built in 1953 by Armand and Juliette Bisson. The first was built by Lazare and Amanda in 1921.
They still burn wood as opposed to oil, which some of the larger sugarhouses have switched to.
Lucien explained. “The wood is still manageable. We burn 25 to 30 cord of wood. The wood is handled about six times, between cutting down, trees, hauling splitting, stacking. Customers appreciate the wood.”
Technology has played a big and important role. Buckets for collecting sap are long gone, as are kerosene lamps, horses and tractors. The collection system now consists of sophisticated tubing and vacuum pumps.
Lucien stated, “The tubing system to maple production is like snowmaking to skiing. Tubing saved our industry.”
“We can tap earlier now. This year, we started in January. In the old days with bucket tapping, the season could be delayed. We also had plastic spouts. Now we have new spouts which we replace every year, 3,300 of them.
"There is not so much up and down with the tubing system and the season lasts just as long. You still need the freeze and thaw cycle,” said Lucien
The sugarhouse produces about 1,000 gallons of maple syrup from sugar maple trees.
Muriel added that some producers are making syrup from birch trees. "It is a gourmet market (birch); it can take over 100 gallons of sap to make one gallons of syrup. It is very expensive," she said.
Lucien and Muriel explained that their most popular grade of syrup is amber. Sugarhouses use the new global grading system which is based on based on four grades.
“There is no longer grade A and grade B," Lucien explained. "People used to think grade B was inferior when it was actually darker and produced more towards the end of the season.”
Muriel added, “It really is preference and depends on taste. I like dark for cooking. If it is too light sometimes you lose the flavor. The intense maple taste is great for cooking.”
And of course, great for pancakes, which has been a boon to the industry during the pandemic.
Bisson’s Sugar House was closed to the public when non-essential businesses shut down last March. But, Lucien said, “Our mail order business doubled. With people stuck at home, nostalgia set in. They stayed home and made pancakes. We’d get calls for help because they ran out of syrup.”
Maple syrup production goes on despite a pandemic. The sugarhouse will be closed for tours, but open for curbside pickup. Customers can call (603) 752-1298.
Business hours are Monday-Friday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
So what does the future hold? Muriel and Lucien said their children, Carrie, David and Amanda, participated in sugaring season when they were young but are now living their lives in other states. It is doubtful that a fourth generation will follow.
But there is the book.
“A lot of history not recorded will be forgotten," Lucien said. "With the writing of the book, it will live on.”
