Anthony Parma 12822

Anthony Parma, 39, of Intervale faces charges of driving after a bering certified as a habitual offender, two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving after revocation or suspension, conduct after an accident, and two counts of disobeying an officer for an alleged incident on Dec. 6 in Conway. Here he sits in Carroll County Jail during an arraignment/bail hearing over Webex on Thursday.

LACONIA — An Intervale man who appeared before a Superior Court judge Thursday was held with no bail after a reported high-speed chase that allegedly put a state trooper in danger.

The suspect, Anthony Parma, asked the police why they didn’t “catch him” after his vehicle was damaged during the pursuit and was told police didn’t want to endanger the public.

