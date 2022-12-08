LACONIA — An Intervale man who appeared before a Superior Court judge Thursday was held with no bail after a reported high-speed chase that allegedly put a state trooper in danger.
The suspect, Anthony Parma, asked the police why they didn’t “catch him” after his vehicle was damaged during the pursuit and was told police didn’t want to endanger the public.
Parma, 39, faces charges of driving after a being certified as as habitual offender; two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon; driving after revocation or suspension; conduct after an accident; and two counts of disobeying an officer for an alleged incident on Tuesday in Conway.
Parma had an arraignment and bail hearing in front of Judge Mark Attorri on Thursday by Webex Video conference. Attorri was sitting in Belknap County Superior Court; Parma was in Carroll County Jail.
Representing the prosecution was Assistant Carroll County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett Tynes. Parma was represented by Public Defender Erin Ferry.
Tynes told Attorri that Parma should be held without bail for the time being. The prosecutor said Parma had a record that includes arrests for drug and driving offenses as well as failing to appear in court and driving despite court orders prohibiting him from getting behind the wheel.
Tynes said Parma has an open warrant out of Rockingham County for driving as a certified habitual offender.
“We now have instances where Mr. Parma is eluding police and causing situations where he almost is colliding with police officers head-on at 70 miles an hour in Conway,” said Tynes.
“This driving is very dangerous, and we are very fortunate that we don’t have an accident right now with injuries,” Tynes said.
Ferry asked Attorri to consider allowing Parma out with $1,000 cash bail or allowing bail to convert into personal recognizance in the event he can get into in-patient treatment.
“He does have a substance problem, and that is really the sort of crux of this,” said Ferry, saying that Parma sincerely wants to turn his life around.
“I think we understand now that the recovery process is not usually a smooth road. There are usually many attempts before sobriety is reached, and I think Mr. Parma understands the serious nature of both these charges, as well as the other ones that are pending,” she said.
Parma waived arraignment and entered pleas of not guilty.
The judge sided with Tynes. Attorri ordered Parma to be held without bail. But he added he could change his mind if there new information is brought forward.
“I’m not without compassion for Mr. Parma’s problem, but I agree with the state that it’s gotten to the point now where people are in serious danger of getting hurt,” said Attorri.
“So, I’m going to grant the state’s proposed bail order. I always tell myself that if I erred on these things, that if I’ve gotten them wrong, they can always be reconsidered ... But I think at this point, I’m going to put the public safety first.”
The story, outlined by Conway Police Sgt. Michael Boucher in a probable cause statement, said at about 5:12 p.m. on Dec. 6, patrolman Joseph Moore pulled over a Blue Acura SUV near the North Conway Dunkin Donuts, but the vehicle slowly drove away through the parking lot, then accelerated as it sped south on Route 16.
At one point, according to Boucher, Parma passed McDonald’s at 69 mph when the posted speed limit is 35.
Moore lost sight of the Acura by the Scenic Overlook.
“The vehicle was traveling so fast as it passed other motorists that PTL Moore could not even keep up with it,” said Boucher. “The pursuit was terminated.”
Boucher continued, “NH State Trooper Seth Turner then advised that the southbound Acura had nearly struck him head-on at a high rate of speed by Leavitts’s Bakery and that he had turned around to try and catch up with it.”
Boucher attempted to intercept the vehicle in Conway Village, but the car turned off Route 16 “somewhere.” He notes that the Moore had to respond to the area of McDonald’s because the Acura had caused an accident there.
The Acura allegedly rear-ended another vehicle near McDonald’s and caused “substantial damage” before fleeing the scene, Boucher said.
Police were able to run the license plate of the Acura, and it came back to his mother, who lives in Center Conway. She said Parma uses her car. Boucher is familiar with Parma from Parma’s past run-ins.
Police learned that Parma had been living at an inn in Intervale. At 12:30 a.m. Dec. 7, police received a report of an abandoned vehicle on Benson Circle, near Leavitt’s Bakery, and it turned out to the the Acura.
Police eventually tracked Parma down to an apartment on Grove Street in North Conway. Parma was arrested. At around 3 a.m., Dec. 7, Parma consented to a police interview.
Parma reportedly explained himself during the one-hour interview at the police station with Master Patrolman Shawn Baldwin. Parma told Baldwin he didn’t see the trooper’s cruiser.
“During the conversation, Parma explained that he had panicked when stopped at Dunkin Donuts, because he knew he didn’t have a license to drive,” said Boucher, adding Parma knew he is a certified offender and about the crash near McDonald’s.
“Parma said that he knew his vehicle sustained damage to the front and was not sure how he was even able to drive so fast. Parma also asked how the cop didn’t catch him.”
In response, Baldwin told Parma that the officer stopped pursuing him because he was “concerned about the safety of others.”
Parma has a dispositional conference set for Jan. 27.
