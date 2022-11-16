Kudrrick oral arguments 111522

Attorney Russell Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield argues for the Town of Conway in the case of Conway v Scott Kudrick Tuesday in front of the New Hampshire Supreme Court. The justices from left to right: Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, Gary E. Hicks, Gordon J. MacDonald, James P. Bassett and Patrick E. Donovan. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court Tuesday heard oral arguments in the case of Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, a local short-term rental owner. The town’s lawyer said that if Kudrick prevails, hotels could spring up in residential neighborhoods, Kudrick’s lawyer said that Conway had the chance to change its zoning to ban STRs in residential neighborhoods but did not do so.

The case turns on interpreting Conway’s definition of “residential dwelling unit” in its zoning. Kudrick claims his properties meet the definition: “a single unit, providing complete and independent living facilities for one or more persons living as a household, including provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.