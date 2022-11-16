Attorney Russell Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield argues for the Town of Conway in the case of Conway v Scott Kudrick Tuesday in front of the New Hampshire Supreme Court. The justices from left to right: Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, Gary E. Hicks, Gordon J. MacDonald, James P. Bassett and Patrick E. Donovan. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court Tuesday heard oral arguments in the case of Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, a local short-term rental owner. The town’s lawyer said that if Kudrick prevails, hotels could spring up in residential neighborhoods, Kudrick’s lawyer said that Conway had the chance to change its zoning to ban STRs in residential neighborhoods but did not do so.
The case turns on interpreting Conway’s definition of “residential dwelling unit” in its zoning. Kudrick claims his properties meet the definition: “a single unit, providing complete and independent living facilities for one or more persons living as a household, including provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation.”
Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick resulted from a 2021 vote in which residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow and regulate non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town.
Seeking to clarify their zoning law, selectmen filed for a declaratory judgment against Kudrick. Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick in January, stating that STRs fit within the Conway zoning’s definition of residential/dwelling unit “and thus need not be owner-occupied in residential districts.”
Selectmen appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court.
On Tuesday, providing oral arguments for the town was attorney Russell Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield. Arguing for Kudrick was Matthew Johnson of Devine Millimet Attorneys at Law.
Each side was given 15 minutes and took questions from the justices.
Hilliard said non-owner-occupied STRs are businesses operating in residential zones. He reiterated previous arguments saying a permissive ordinance means if a use is not identified as a permitted primary use, or use permitted by special exception in a zoning district, that use is not permitted in that district. He said that since non-owner-occupied STRs aren’t an identified use in the table, they should not be allowed.
Hilliard said Ignatius misconstrued the term “living as a household” in the ordinance. He said it means people use a property as their primary residence. Ignatius defined “living as a household” as being alive under one roof.
“If the trial judge’s interpretation is right, Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton, they could go into a residential district in Conway, purchase every single house on a street and then check in people at 3 p.m. and out at 11 a.m. the next day,” said Hiliard, adding, “This gentleman (Kudrick) and his six properties that are rented by the night constitute a business activity that is not consistent with a residential use, as defined in the ordinance,” Hilliard said.
To Justice Gary Hicks, it sounded like Hilliard wanted to have the court rewrite the ordinance.
Quizzed by the justices about how long a property has to be rented in order not to be considered “short-term,” Hilliard said he was “not entirely certain” but said 30 days would be reasonable because many rentals are month to month. However, he said that issue wasn’t meant to be decided now.
Kudrick’s attorney then reiterated that STRs are allowed under the zoning ordinance because people use them as they they would use their own homes. By contrast, Johnson said, if someone were to book an STR and use it as a screen printing factory, that would be illegal.
“The permitted use table may not say ‘short-term rental’; it also doesn’t say ‘long-term-rental,’ and I never heard the town or anyone take the position that a property owner can’t have a long-term rental of their property because the phrase ‘long-term-rental’ is not in a permitted use table,” said Johnson.
“What’s in the permitted use table is ‘single family home,’ ‘multi-family home,’ ‘apartment,’ and those all flow back to the definition of ‘residential dwelling unit,’” he said.
Johnson added that the town’s “new” definition of “living as a household” is “unworkable” and questioned whether it would prevent people from using their second homes in Conway.
Justice James Bassett said the ordinance was probably written before people rented STRs over the internet. Hilliard later said the definition probably dates back to the 1980s.
“If the voters want to change the zoning ordinance because of new technology they have a recognized means to do that,” said Johnson.
Later, he said the types of facilities that require owner occupation, like boardinghouses, are defined as lacking kitchens, and all of Kudrick’s properties have kitchens.
“You don’t dispute that Conway could prohibit short-term use; you’re saying this ordinance doesn’t do it,” said Bassett by way of clarification.
Johnson agreed and added that the town’s ordinance does ban STRs in certain contexts but doesn’t do so overall. For instance, one cannot turn an accessory dwelling unit into an STR without a special exception. Also, if one wants to convert an old home into a multifamily building, units cannot be turned into STRs.
“The general rule for residential dwelling units is single short-term-rentals are permitted (because) they fall within the definition,” said Johnson.
“But the town has created certain specific exceptions, the exceptions for older houses and if you want an accessory dwelling unit. So that shows evidence that if they wanted the definition to preclude short-term rentals, they knew how to do it.”
The justices are expected to issue an opinion/order within the next two to six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.