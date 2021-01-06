CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday he will nominate Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to serve as the next chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The nomination will be made today at the first Executive Council Meeting of 2021. If confirmed, AG MacDonald will succeed Chief Justice Bob Lynn, who retired Aug. 23, 2019, and take over leadership of the Judicial Branch from Senior Associate Justice Gary Hicks, who has led the branch for the past year and a half.
“Gordon has served this state with distinction as Attorney General for the last four years, and I am honored to nominate him to lead our state’s highest court,” said Sununu.
“From suing polluters to leading the fight against Massachusetts’ unconstitutional taxation of our citizens in the United States Supreme Court, Gordon has never been afraid to take the action that he believes is right, even when that course may not be the easiest. Our Department of Justice has continued to thrive under Gordon’s leadership and I am confident that, if confirmed, Gordon will lead our Judicial Branch with distinction.”
Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bob Lynn said: “I am truly delighted to hear that Gov. Sununu has decided to nominate Gordon MacDonald to be chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
“Gordon is exceptionally well-qualifie,” Lynn said. “He has a long and well-deserved reputation as an outstanding lawyer — smart, hardworking, thoughtful, and fair minded. He also brings to the court a proven record of service ... including his admirable performance over the last four years as Attorney General of New Hampshire.”
MacDonald said: “I am grateful to Gov. Sununu for the confidence he has placed in me and for the prospective opportunity to serve the people of New Hampshire in this extraordinarily important role.”
MacDonald has served as the state’s Attorney General since April 2017. Prior to that, he was a partner at Nixon Peabody LLP in Manchester, where he was a member of the Commercial Litigation Practice Group. A graduate of Dartmouth College and Cornell Law School, he earned recognition as one of the state’s top attorneys for commercial and health care litigation and successfully handled a number of high-profile cases in both state and federal court.
Before entering private practice, AG MacDonald served as a judicial law clerk to Judge Norman H. Stahl of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. He has been a member of the New Hampshire Bar since 1995.
