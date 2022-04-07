CONCORD — After The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Saturday’s annual Gridiron Club Dinner in D.C. may have been the cause of a potential COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Chris Sununu’s spokesman said the governor has tested negative.
Sununu is still getting feedback and publicity from his comments at the dinner about President Donald Trump saying the former president is “f—ing crazy” and the annual gathering, which features skits and speeches from Democrats, Republicans and journalists.
The Washington Post reported on the COVID-19 outbreak: “As of Wednesday morning, Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had announced they had received positive results on coronavirus tests after attending the dinner at the downtown Renaissance Washington Hotel.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he, too, had tested positive.
“In addition, about a half-dozen journalists as well as members of the White House and National Security Council staffs said they tested positive after the event. Their names are being withheld because they have not announced their status publicly.”
Sununu’s spokesman Ben Vihstadt said Wednesday: “The governor (Sununu), who is fully up to date on his vaccinations, is not symptomatic but took a COVID test as a precaution, and it came back as negative.”
WMUR reported that Sununu’s comments about Trump at the Gridiron Club Dinner are drawing the ire of some Trump supporters.
“I think the governor’s a joke,” said state Rep. Al Baldasaro (R-Londonderry).
Baldasaro said Trump is aware of Sununu’s comments, but he said no one in Trump’s world is surprised by what was said.
“The governor, he never really liked Trump anyways,” Baldasaro said. “We’ve seen it from the beginning, so this is nothing new from the governor. There’s no doubt in my mind he meant what he said.”
Neil Levesque of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics said the real development isn’t the joke itself, but the fact that Sununu decided to tell it, knowing his remarks would be made public.
“Because people are so sensitive about what they say about former President Trump, that’s what the real issue is here,” Levesque said. “And people are afraid of making him upset, and obviously Gov. Sununu is not afraid.”
In response to a question from InDepthNH on Wednesday as to whether he was running for re-election for governor of New Hampshire or perhaps looking toward a run for president of the United States by appearing at the Gridiron Club, the governor said he was not attending out of political ambition.
“I was invited down to be the Republican keynote speaker at a comedy event, and it went very well,” he said. “The funniest politician in Washington is like being the finest surfer in Kansas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.