CONWAY — High gas prices and inflation notwithstanding, tourism is off to a rousing start, and the Mount Washington Valley is ready to make sure visitors have the time of their lives, exploring our many attractions.
Add to that events like the 22nd annual Seek the Peek fundraiser for the Mount Washington Observatory on July 16; the return of Arts Jubilee — concerts on five successive Thursdays at the base of Cranmore Mountain Resort, starting July 14 with Roomful of Blues; and the MWV Arts Association’s Art in the Park Aug. 6-7.
And with North Conway’s new paved recreation path under construction along the North-South Road, don’t miss the Rock the Rec Path fundraising concert slated for Aug. 18 at Cranmore, featuring Rek-lis. Go to mwvrecpath.org for details.
Getting back to the attractions, there are water slides, canopy tours, horseback riding, train excursions and paddle boat rides arcades; and more. Here is a sampling to whet your appetite for summer.
• Cranmore Mountain Adventure Park (Skimobile Road, North Conway; cranmore.com: Tubing, a giant swing, Mountain Coaster, Soaring Eagle Zipline, scenic chairlift rides and base and summit restaurants; mountain bike park (family-friendly, lift-serviced downhill mountain biking with lessons and rentals; helmets required).
• Extreme Mount Washington (summit of Mount Washington; mountwashington.org): The Mount Washington Observatory’s Extreme Mount Washington museum is located inside the Mt. Washington State Park Sherman Adams Visitor Center atop the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington. Admission is included in the cost of your ticket for Mount Washington Cog Railway and Mount Washington Auto Road patrons. The museum delivers the science and excitement of a Mount Washington winter to summer visitors of all ages through high-tech, hands-on exhibits. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
• King Pine/Purity Spring Resort (Route 153, East Madison; purityspring.com): Family resort, featuring kayaking for guests, and Traditions Restaurant, which is open to the public; seasonal lobster cookout at 6 p.m. on Thursdays (reservations required by Tuesday) through Sept. 2. Purity Spring Resort also offers breakfast cookouts on Sunday mornings from 8-9 a.m. through Sept. 5 (reservations recommended).
• Ham Ice Arena (West Main St., Conway Village (603-447-5886): The Ham Ice Arena is to reopen Aug. 1, offering public skating, stick and puck, camps and clinics, a co-ed league and curling. The arena will operate in accordance with New Hampshire indoor sports facility guidelines.
• Mount Washington Auto Road/Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center (Route 16, Pinkham Notch; mtwashingtonautoroad.com): Drive your own vehicle or take a guided stage tour to the summit of the Northeast’s highest peak. Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center offers mountain biking and trail running trails and kayak adventures.
• Conway Scenic Railroad (38 Norcross Circle, Route 16 and 302, North Conway00; conwayscenic.com: Choice of heritage and scenic rides; and special events including an evening train from Conway to North Conway for fireworks July 4. Conway Valley Train, Bartlett Excursion Train and Mountaineer Crawford Notch Train.
• Mount Washington Cog Railway (Marshfield Station, 6 miles off Route 302 near Bretton Woods; thecog.com): Ride to the top of Mount Washington on the world’s first mountain-climbing cog railway — built in 1869 — on a modern biodiesel or historic coal-fired steam locomotive.
• New England Ski Museum (Route 16, North Conway; skimuseum.org (603) 730-5044): The Eastern Slope branch in North Conway of the New England Ski Museum of Franconia explores the ski history of the region. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7 (32 Mountain Valley Mall Boulevard, North Conway; (603-356-6410; yourneighborhoodtheatre.com).
• Omni Mount Washington Resort (Route 302, Bretton Woods; brettonwoods.com): Grand 1902-built hotel/resort with horseback rides, spa treatments, golf, treetop canopy tour.
• Ryan’s Family Amusements (2 Common court, Settlers Green, North Conway; ryanfamily.com; (603) 600-4202): Come try out more than 50 of the hottest and newst games.
• Songo River Queen II (Route 302, Naples, Maine; songoriverqueen.net (207) 693-6861): Take a sunset cruise aboard a replica of the famed Mississippi River Paddle Wheelers. Food court and cocktail bar (daytime public cruises suspended for 2022). Special themed cruises, including Motor Booty Affair, ’80s Party, Golden Oldies, Faith & Family, Outlaw Country, Cover Tones, Classic Rock and Roll and Halloween Costume Party.
• UberBlast Family Entertainment Center (2129 White Mountain Highway (Route 16), North Conway; uberblast.com (603) 356-5655): Mini golf course, black-light laser tag arena, outdoor inflatable play park, and an arcade.
But what about tubing, you say? We have that, too.
Gentle for much of its course, and sandy-bottomed, the Saco River offers miles of scenic paddling, tubing, swimming and fishing opportunities.
From its headwaters at Saco Lake in Crawford Notch, the river drops nearly 1,500 feet in elevation as it flows for approximately 40 miles through the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett and Conway before entering Maine at Fryeburg and then heading on to the Atlantic Ocean.
One of the most popular portions of the river is the 7-mile, gentle stretch from Saco Bound in Center Conway to the Pig Farm in Fryeburg, Maine. “There’s literally one big rock near the state line — Frog Rock. The rest is very straightforward,” said Bob Tagliaferri, executive director of the Saco River Recreational Council and owner of Saco Bound.
Local liveries offer rentals, information, advice and shuttle service, and are following state guidelines concerning sanitation and social distancing. They also offer service to such water bodies as Conway Lake, where there is a town beach/put-in off Mill Street in Center Conway. Silver Lake in Madison, Lovewell Pond in Fryeburg, Maine, and Chocorua Lake in Tamworth also offer great flat water paddling.
But conditions on the Saco can change quickly, depending on rainfall. Operators may opt not to rent on given days, or to restrict the ages that are allowed to go out on the river when it is flowing high and fast. Safety comes first, along with a respect for the natural beauty of the river.
The Mount Washington Valley offers miles of scenic paddling on local lakes and rivers, whether it’s meandering with the Saco, looking for whitewater or seeking wildlife in quiet coves. Local rental liveries include: Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, (603-466-2333) Pinkham Notch; Ossipee Lake Marina (603-539-8456) Freedom; River Run Canoe Rental (207-452-2500), Brownfield, Maine; Saco Bound Canoe & Kayak (603-447-2177) North Conway and Center Conway.; Saco Tubing Center & Canoe Rental (603-447-4275), Conway; Saco River Canoe and Kayak (207-935-2369, Fryeburg, Maine.Saco Valley Canoe (800-447-2460), Conway; Info: Saco River Recreation Council (207) 935-3395 or (207) 583-4364 Fryeburg, Maine.
