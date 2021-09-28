CONWAY — New court documents filed by a local short-term rental owner seek to contradict claims made by the town that rentals like his must be owner-occupied.
According to the town of Conway, STRs are prohibited in residential zones due to their absence as an allowable use in the town's zoning ordinance.
In April, voters rejected warrant articles put forward by selectmen that would allow such rentals anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town. They did, however, pass an article allowing the town to regulate and license such rentals.
Following the vote, the town asked the courts to decide the legality of non-owner-occupied STRs in Conway's residential areas.
The case filed in Carroll County Superior Court is "Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, individually and as a Representative of a Class of Similarly Situated Defendants." The town's petition for declaratory judgment indicates there may be 500 or so such defendants.
Kudrick and a group of fellow STR owners are being represented by Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester.
The town is represented by Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine, and Russ Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield LLP.
The argument for the defense rests on whether rental properties have kitchens, as other lodgings mentioned in the Conway Zoning Ordinance — such as "boardinghouses" or "tourist homes" — do not provide cooking facilities as part of their accommodations.
Kudrick's properties have kitchens and thus don't need to be owner-occupied, his lawyers say.
This argument is repeated and refined in Kudrick's latest filing, "Objection to plaintiff's cross motion for judgment on the pleadings."
"Defendant's properties do not meet the definitions of 'lodging house,' 'boarding house,' 'tourist home,' 'rooming house' or bed-and-breakfast,'" said the defense. "Nor is it an 'older home as that term is defined by the CZO. Yet those are the only uses which the CZO requires to be owner occupied. Defendant Kudrick's properties contain 'residential dwelling units' as that term is defined in the CZO, and accordingly they need not be owner-occupied."
The defense argues that "residential/dwelling unit" is defined in the CZO and that the town is relying on a New Hampshire Supreme Court case called Working Stiff Partners LLC v City of Portsmouth.
However, Portsmouth and Conway don't share the same definition of a residential dwelling unit and therefore that doesn't make the case the town seeks to make, Kudrick's attorneys say.
"The CZO definition of 'residential/dwelling unit' contains only the first part of the definition of 'dwelling unit' in the PZO (Portsmouth Zoning Ordinance) that it provides complete and independent living facilities including provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation," said the defense.
"But the CZO definition does not contain the critical second part of the PZO's definition (which expressly excludes 'such transient occupancies as hotels, motels, rooming houses or boarding houses')," it continued.
In the Portsmouth case, "the court did not find that rental of a residential property for residential purposes somehow constituted a commercial use. The court decided that the use was not allowed only because the PZO's definition of 'dwelling unit' expressly excluded transient occupancies," the defense attorneys argued.
The attorneys said in their "Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings and Request for Hearing" dated Sept. 3 that under Conway zoning laws, residential homes that do have kitchens don't have to be owner-occupied.
On Sept. 10, attorneys representing the town replied with an "Objection to the Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings" and "Cross-motion for Judgment on the Pleadings."
The town is looking for judgment based on the pleadings and argues that because short-term rentals are a commercial use they are not permitted in the town's four residential zones; Center Conway Village Residential, Conway Village Residential, North Conway Village residential and Agricultural/Residential.
The town's lawyers point to the town's zoning ordinance use table.
"As may be seen (in the above zones), the only permitted uses are residential (single-family, two-family and multifamily) and facilities rented to others that are occupied by the owner; hotels, motels and other facilities not occupied by the owner are not included in the table as permitted uses, and therefore are prohibited," the town's lawyers wrote in the cross-motion.
In Working Stiff Partners LLC v City of Portsmouth, the town's lawyers said the high court differentiated between transient occupants and households.
Malia and Hilliard said: "As observed by the Supreme Court, the unifying feature that these 'occupancies' share is the provision of short-term lodging accommodations to paying guests for as little as one day.
"Under the defendant's interpretation, even facilities that look and operate for all purposes like hotels or motels could be considered dwelling units, and therefore permissible in residential districts," they added.
The town's recent motions, filed Sept. 10, said Kudrick's attorneys' latest motion "fails to analyze and interpret the relevant provisions of the Conway Zoning Ordinance consistently with recent Supreme Court jurisprudence regarding this very issue, and accordingly, arrives at an incorrect conclusion as to the standing of short-term rentals that are not owner-occupied.
It accused Kudrick of denying owning and operating short-term rentals within the town, "but now in his motion for judgment ... only partially concedes this." Thus, they asked Town Manager Tom Holmes to sign an affidavit, dated Sept. 7, that Kudrick does, in fact, own short-term rental properties.
The affidavit was attached, saying Kudrick, "through various trusts," of rental units at 180 Intervale Cross Road, and 92 and 94 Seavey St."
Kudrick's answer, filed in July, also said: “Scott Kudrick is not an appropriate representative for every person who owns and rents residential property in Conway on a ‘short-term’ basis.
Kudrick's answer continued: "Not only does the town of Conway zoning ordinance not have a general definition of what constitutes an STR, but also there are many owners of residential rental properties in Conway whose situations are fundamentally different than that of Scott Kudrick."
Kudrick in an affidavit confirms that he rents the four "residential" units that are at the addresses that Holmes listed but does not live there himself. The 92 Seavey St. property has two units. He also confirmed the units have provisions for living including cooking and eating. None was built prior to 1930.
"The aforementioned proprieties are rented to designated persons to be used for residential purposes," said Kudrick. "The lease prohibits events, parties, loud noise and additional guests."
The town's attorneys on Sept. 20 filed an intent to reply to Kudrick's "Objection to plaintiff's cross motion for judgment on the pleadings."
A hearing on pending motions is scheduled for Oct. 4 in Carroll County Superior Court.
