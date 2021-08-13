CONWAY — After the town of Conway sought to inspect a local short-term rental property for alleged safety concerns, an association representing short-term rental owners is saying the town needs to get a judge's OK before entering a private home.
A July 9 letter to owner Noreen McGrath of Kingston from David Pandora, Conway building inspector, which was supplied to the Sun in response to a Right-To-Know request, said Pandora had safety concerns about her Echo Acres Road home in North Conway.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said the concern was about a potentially unsafe sleeping area in the basement. McGrath said there was a walk-out basement exit and that she could provide photos, but Pandora wanted to physically inspect the property.
The town uses a company called Host Compliance to inventory short-term rentals. Assistant Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs checks Host Compliance data to help the the town keep track of where the rentals are.
The Sun reached out to the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Rentals for comment. President David Cavanaugh responded with a comment Thursday.
"Because we are involved in the case in Superior Court with the town of Conway, the letter attorney Matt Johnson prepared for our members being harassed is considered protected client communication. But I can tell you that if the town wants to enter a private home, they would need to get an administrative inspection warrant from the court, and that inspections of residential properties in Conway are very rare. I have been told that Conway doesn't even inspect and approve new residential construction for code compliance," said Cavanaugh.
"Our association will continue to work with our members and teach best practices to ensure all rentals in the valley are well run, safe and good neighbors."
Asked about the statement Thursday, Holmes had no comment.
On Friday, he said that the town was satisfied with the photos of McGrath’s home that she provided.
“Ms. McGrath sent us photographs that allayed the town's concerns about possible egress issues of her guests,” said Holmes.
After voters in April rejected proposed regulations to allow short-term rentals, the town filed a petition for a declaratory judgment, asking Carroll County Superior Court to decide the legality of STRs in Conway. The town also sued the class of short-term renters, whose number stands at about 500.
The lawsuit, "Town of Conway, New Hampshire versus Scott Kudrick individually and as a representative of a Class of similarly situated defendants," was filed in June.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius is deciding a preliminary question of whether the case should be handled as a class or just against Kudrick individually.
The resolution of the Kudrick case may take some time if history is any guide. For instance, a short-term rental case called Working Stiffs vs. City of Portsmouth was filed in the Rockingham Superior Court in December 2017, and the New Hampshire Supreme Court didn't issue an opinion until September 2019.
In October, the White Mountain Board of Realtors commissioned a report from Mark Puffer, a real estate expert at Preti Flaherty Law Firm, to review Conway’s proposed warrant articles. Puffer now represents the association for responsible rentals. Puffer cited Working Stiff in his review.
"The City of Portsmouth prevailed in that case because its ordinance definition of 'dwelling unit' expressly excluded 'transient occupancies,'" Puffer said, adding Conway's zoning ordinance doesn't exclude short-term rentals that have kitchens.
Another difference between the Portsmouth case and the Conway case is the Portsmouth case was a zoning appeal whereas the Conway case is a petition for declaratory judgment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.