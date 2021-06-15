CONWAY — Members of Kennett High's Class of 2021 had a weekend they'll never forget.
After spending the past year and third of their high school careers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 181 Eagles were able to take off their masks, see smiles on their classmates' faces and receive their diplomas atop Mount Cranmore,
“Two things stood out to me,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard, who attended the senior banquet and games at KHS, then the second annual Kennett Karavan on Saturday, followed by eight hours at the summit of Cranmore presenting diplomas on Sunday. “One was the banquet and seeing all of the kids smiling and having fun and a certain level of freedom that goes with that. It was great to be able to bring back some unbridled fun.”
He added: “The second thing was simply the celebration at the top of Mount Cranmore. Kevin Carpenter (principal of KHS), much like an NBA announcer doing introductions, had the same enthusiasm for everyone — it was terrific. Last year, I thought the (caravan) was a cathartic piece to graduation. This year, it was much more a true celebration.”
On Saturday morning, senior Kaela Boothby, who has joined the Air Force, was recognized by Carpenter, Richard and Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini on the summit of Cranmore. Sunday, she flew out to serve our nation.
The Eagles were celebrated all weekend. The activities kicked off Saturday morning with a festival of games in Gary Millen Stadium that included an inflatable obstacle course, bungee racing, inflatable Sumo wrestling, inflatable jousting, a hoop shoot and a dunk tank.
Local food trucks Cheese Louise and Tin Can Co. were on hand to serve lunch, while Trails End Ice Cream followed with dessert.
At 1 p.m., everyone headed under a giant tent where Carpenter emceed awards. The Eagles were highlighted in a terrific video made by senior Cayleigh Mohla, one of two Outstanding Career Tech Students of the Year (with Grace Ruddy), which had its share of funny moments.
Student Body President Ella Chandler delivered the welcoming address.
“This banquet has been an overflow of school spirit excitement; excitement that has been missing since we couldn't attend sports games, go to dances or cheer on our class at pep rallies,” she said. “Cruising through town in the car parade while waiving at locals who’ve supported our journey will feel like a movie as synchronized music wafts from everywhere around us. Then we will travel to the top of a ski mountain with our loved ones for our graduation ceremony that has been recognized on the national level. From laughing with our classmates, waving at the people of the valley or ascending Cranmore with family and friends, all these events will finally meet our craving for the in-person human interaction we've all been in shortage of.”
Chandler urged her classmates to cherish the moment and not worry about taking photos with their phones.
“Al these events will also have professional photographers to capture these moments so that the people in the moment just have to worry about living it. Not passively living, but living with such exuberance and passion for life that you can look back and know you made the most of it. And I believe the best way to do this is to get off your phone as much as possible.”
“I think classmates took Ella’s message to heart,” Richard said. “I really didn’t notice a lot of kids with phones; it was kind of refreshing.”
Salutatorian Ava Jarell shared her perspective on failure.
"As I close this chapter in my life, I can now recognize that there is an art to failure, a beauty almost," she said. And that beauty comes from our ability to consistently bounce back, despite the many things that have been thrown at us — a pandemic, virtual classes, senioritis. From our greatest setbacks, comes a greater capacity to try. Because from those failures, we build strength.
"This resilience that we have inside us, it's not innate and should not be taken for granted. It is acquired through all our past experiences that have led us to this point. What we have achieved is amazing. And now it's time to go our separate ways. Whether you plan on going to college, getting a job or joining the military, we will all face failure. So I urge you to think about what you would say to your past self during a time when you felt down and remember those words.”
Kathryn Hawkes, class valedictorian, spoke about how she saw school through a prism of “to-do” lists.
“I impart to you the Class of 2021 with this piece of advice that I wish I had four years ago. Fully utilize the opportunities given to you and don't have any regrets of the amount of effort put forth after completing an assignment, class, workout, practice, problem, dedicating yourself to strengthening a relationship or whatever it may be. The feeling of accomplishment is much greater when whatever was accomplished was sincerely completed with 100 percent effort and attention rather than at two times speed or by counting down the minutes until the task was over so you can cross that item off your list.”
She added: “Life is not meant to conform to a to-do list, but it's meant to be lived. It's for the journey, the climb, the tremendous amount of effort that you put into whatever you may do. … Life is meant to be passionate, and void of regrets. As many have said, you will learn and adapt from your mistakes. So make them, don't dwell on them. Remember the dumb times and the funny times and the wholesome times. Remember the adventure and the wisdom gained along the way. Remember the teachers, friends, siblings and parents who made an impact on you. … Don't count down the minutes. Make the minutes count.”
Celia Lynn, senior class president, delivered the closing address.
“High school flies by, and I'm grateful to say it will always be a positive experience of mine, as I hope it is all of yours.”
The Kennett Karavan followed as seniors loaded into decorated vehicles on Eagles Way and were led by a police escort along with a slew of fire engines from across Conway.
The caravan traveled north on the North-South Road and then cut across to Route 16 at Kearsarge Street. It went around Schouler Park, then proceed south along Route 16 to the stoplight by L.L. Bean, where the parade dispersed. Hundreds of people lined the route, many holding signs to cheer on the hometown flock.
The next day, a picture-perfect Sunday, the Eagles received their diplomas after riding the chairlift up Cranmore. Once students reached the summit, they stopped at the east bowl, were announced by Carpenter, presented with their diplomas, had a photograph taken and were acknowledged by Richard and Lentini, then proceeded to the Meister Hut, where another photo was taken on the ledges. Then the student and their guests headed back down the mountain.
“It really was a storybook weekend,” Carpenter said. “This class deserved no less.”
