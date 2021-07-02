The 2021 New Hampshire legislative session has come to a close. Without question, this past session has been the most divided, partisan session in many a year. Very few bills saw cooperation or bipartisan support.
HB 1 and HB 2 were the featured bills of the last session. HB 1 is the bill that contains all of the funding for the state departments and programs. HB 2, known as the trailer bills, typically provides specific guidelines on how to use the money in HB 1 (budget).
For example, the budget (HB 1) reduced thousands of dollars from the Department of Health and Human Services. In HB 2, the guideline identified the specific currently unfilled positions. This year, HB 2 also contained position statements that didn’t necessarily have state tax dollars associated with the budget; for example, the reduction of women’s pro-choice options.
Most of the bills in this session were reports from conference committees. The conference committees are composed of members of the House and Senate who meet to work out the final points of a disputed bill. If they can come to agreement the bill returns to the House for a vote.
If they disagree, then the bill is dead and may be brought up again in the next session. The conference committee is composed of only legislators that have previously supported the bill. With the highly divided legislature this last session that meant most Committees of Conference had only Republican members. Most of the conference committee reports were voted upon using the “voice vote’” technique and therefore there were no individual records.
Once a committee report is approved by the House, it will move on to the governor for his consideration.
When a bill goes to the governor, he can sign the bill into law, veto the bill and send it back to the House to be sustained or overridden, let the bill lay on his desk (without signing) for a specific period of time and the bill then automatically becomes law without his signature.
Usually, the vetoed bills will be taken up in the fall; however, this past session included one vetoed bill.
SB 154: Prohibits NH from enforcing any federal statute, regulations etc. that pertains to weapons. Bill also prohibits state and local police, judges, etc. from enforcing any federal law if N.H. doesn’t have similar law. Limits or prevents the state from working with Bureau of ATF, Department of Justice or FBI.
HB 566: This bill would require towns and other governmental bodies to release “sealed” minutes under the Right to Know Law.
HB 1: This bill is the dollars in the state budget. It allocates money to state departments and programs. The basic Republican position is that business taxes were reduced, money was allocated for school construction, more state education money (SWEPT) returned to cities and towns, over $40 million into the rainy day fund (state excess dollars set aside), etc. $10 million was set aside to reimburse investors that lost money in a Ponzi scheme years ago. Whereas the basic Democratic position is that education dollars to cities and towns were reduced, property taxes will increase, question why use tax dollars to reimburse investors who took a risk and lost.
HB 2: This bill becomes the guidelines and regulations for the distribution of funds as well as creates other philosophical positions in law. Brief and limited party perceptions. The basic Republican position is that families will be able to have expanded school choice (vouchers called education freedom accounts) $5,000-7,000 per home school or private school student, more aid for water and sewer projects, significant limit on women’s reproductive options, reduced local taxes, expanded aid to cities and towns, limit on the teaching and or discussion of certain racist bias subjects in the workplace and schools, reduced government and regulations.
Whereas the basic Democratic position would suggested that HB 2 places public education in danger with vouchers while increasing local property taxes to fund schools, decreases support for conservation and environmental improvements, questions why dental benefits were not included in Medicare program in lieu of placing extra money into the rainy day fund, suggests that the paid family leave is just another insurance policy, and that the tax reductions primarily benefit wealthy individuals, while extra school funds are directed toward the more wealthy communities than the poorer towns.
HB 98: Change the date of the state primary to the first Tuesday in August beginning in 2024. Currently the state primary is on the second Tuesday in September.
HB 334: This is a combination of two bills into one. First, the bill would allow carrying loaded weapons on an ATV (OHRV) and snowmobiles. The second portion would eliminate the NH “gun line” which is the local background check prior to the federal check for a handgun purchase. The concern is that the local check may increase the time for a person waiting to purchase a handgun, however on the flip side the local check reviews different criteria than the federal review. This bill would also reduce the N.H. State Police by three positions that are currently assigned to do the local “gun line” reviews.
HB 542: This bill would allow churches to make their own decisions to stay open or closed during an emergency and exempt them from a Governor’s emergency Executive Order.
HB 184: VETO OVERRIDE: This bill would prohibit jet skis from the Rye salt marshes and Newcastle Bay wetland area. To override a governor’s veto, there must be a two-thirds approval of the House members present and not the usual 50 percent majority used for typical bill approval.
Your local representatives (all the names listed in the chart) are currently on recess; however, this is a perfect time to call them and discuss possible legislation for the next session.
Representatives will be submitting bills for the next session this fall, so please don’t hesitate to contact a representative.
Steve Woodcock is a second-term Democratic state representative from Center Conway
