CONWAY — Two three-year seats on the planning board have generated the most interest as the 10-day filing period for town and school offices drew to a close last Friday afternoon. Five people are offering their services to help guide the town.
When voters head to polls to decide the town and school warrants on April 12 at the town garage in Center Conway, they’ll also be asked to decide four contested races for planning board, selectman and two separate school board races.
On Friday, Steven Steiner, current planning board alternate, signed up for one of the two three-year seats on the planning board. He joins incumbents Bill Barbin (fellow incumbent Sarah Frechette did not file again), along with former planning board member Ray Shakir, current planning board alternate Ted Phillips and former selectman and school board member Mark Hounsell on the ballot.
Two candidates signed up to run for the three-year selectman’s term. Incumbent Carl Thibodeau is seeking a fourth term on the board while former budget committee chair and current Conway School Board member Joe Mosca threw his hat into the ring as the final candidate to file last Friday.
On the school ballot, three candidates filed for the two three-year seats, while two are running for the two-year term.
In the three-year race, incumbent Joe Lentini is seeking a fourth term on Conway School Board, while fellow incumbent Ryan Wallace, who won election to a one-year term last April to finish Cheri Sullivan’s term, and newcomer to the school scene Cassie Capone are also running.
Jerry Goodrich and Barbara Lyons both signed up for the two-year school seat. Lyons was appointed to the school board in November to fill the remainder of Courtney Burke’s term after Burke moved out of town.
Other town offices and filings include a three-year term as police commissioner (incumbent Bruce Ela is uncontested).
There are three open library trustee seats — two three-year terms (incumbents Julie Laracy and Kathy Bennett both are unopposed), and one two-year term (Alan Shapiro resigned, but Andrea Libby filed and is unopposed for the seat).
Four three-year seats are open on the municipal budget committee (Michael Fougere, Frank Jost, Ellin Leonard and Bill Marvel were the incumbents, but Fougere resigned from the board in January). Jost and Leonard both re-upped and are unopposed while Quentin Lewis, who was a regular at budget meetings this winter, is offering his services and is unopposed. That leaves one seat open for write-in candidates.
“At this point, I have no real comment on who may or may not be seeking a write-in candidacy,” Jim LeFebvre, Budget Committee chair, said Tuesday. “I will say, we have a total of three precinct seats (representing the East Conway, Redstone and Center Conway Fire Precincts), and only one of those seats (Center Conway Fire by John Edgerton) is currently being filled while both Redstone and East Conway seats have not been filled for two years. There is nothing I can do about that, it’s up to the individual commissioners to fill them.
He added: “It leaves us down from 17 to just 15 members. It’s nice when we can have a full budget committee.”
Two trustees of trust fund seats are opening up — a three-year term (Mary Conlon is the incumbent but chose not to seek another term; however, Kathleen MacDonald signed up on Friday) and a one-year term (Ted Sares resigned, Thomas Reed was appointed and Reed re-upped the post).
There are two supervisor of the checklist openings — a six-year term (Jean Simon was the incumbent) and a two-year term (Denise Leighton resigned, Thomas Reed appointed). Simon filed for the two-year term, while Reed signed up for the six-year commitment. Both are unopposed.
The deliberative portion of town meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.