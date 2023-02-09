State Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) proposed legislation to enable towns to offer an incentive for hotels to upgrade their safety systems during a hearing of the House Municipal and County Government committee on Feb. 1. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)
CONCORD — In the wake of devastating fires in North Conway last April and in Wolfeboro in January, a Bartlett state representative and the Wolfeboro fire chief recently testified in favor of a bill to make the idea of adding sprinklers more attractive to business owners.
Arguably the worst hotel fire in recent memory occurred April 30, 2022, at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway, when the entire south wing went up in flames, forcing guests to climb down balconies to safety.
And just last month, a fire destroyed Hunter's Shop n' Save supermarket in Wolfeboro after the store had closed. Neither building was sprinkled nor were they required to be.
At the Red Jacket, the south wing didn't have to be sprinkled because of its age (it was built in the 1970s, before sprinklers were required) and the grocery store didn't have to be sprinkled because of its size (though a good-sized store, it wasn't large enough to require sprinklers).
State reps. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) and John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro) proposed legislation to enable towns to offer an incentive to hotels to upgrade their safety systems. The bill is called HB 265.
Their legislation would enable towns to give property tax relief to lodging establishments seeking to add sprinkler systems. Towns could choose to do that or not.
Burroughs and Wolfeboro Fire Chief Tom Zotti spoke to the House Municipal and County Government committee on Feb. 1. MacDonald is the clerk of the committee.
"This was a bill that was drafted in direct result of a major fire that happened in North Conway at the Red Jacket" said Burroughs, adding it was a miracle that no one was killed.
"The reality was the guests had to jump from balconies, from one balcony to another to escape the impact of the fire," she told the committee.
She also explained that Hunter's Shop 'n Save, which had been a major institution in the Wolfeboro community, was reduced to rubble due to the fire.
"This bill was drafted with the hope of preventing such fires in the future," said Burroughs.
"Those of us who were involved in drafting this bill quickly learned that the mandate of putting in fire suppression systems for older buildings was not an option because in talking to small innkeepers and small hotels, they said of this bill, 'such a mandate would put us out of business,' which was not something that we wanted to do," Burroughs said.
"An owner of a qualifying structure who intends to install automatic fire suppression or sprinkler systems in such structure, or substantially rehabilitate or replace such structure may apply to the governing body of the municipality in which the property is located for tax relief," the legislative service request (a draft of the bill) says.
"The governing body may grant such tax assessment relief for a period of up to five years, beginning with the completion of the substantial rehabilitation or the completion of the installation of the automatic fire suppression or sprinkler system... This act shall take effect April 1, 2024," it goes on to say.
Burroughs said it would be up to the towns to decide what sort of relief to grant. She also said that the relief would be based on the cost of the system installed. So, for example, if a sprinkler project costs $1million, if a town chooses to give an incentive, it would increase the building's assessment by a lesser amount at town officials' discretion.
Zotti said it's been established by studies that sprinklers reduce the risk of injury and death and also are effective at limiting fires' spread.
"Nobody ever argues that sprinklers don't work. They argue they cost too much. It's always, frankly, an economic consideration," said Zotti.
"Legislation like this, I think, in my opinion, gives us one more tool in the toolbox to allow business owners and operators to see the benefit of sprinkler installation," the fire chief said.
In response to a question, Zotti said if the bill were to become law, he would ask Wolfeboro town officials to at least consider it.
The committee will discuss the bill again on Feb. 15 and determine whether it should go to the full House.
