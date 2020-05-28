CONCORD — Nine deaths and 56 new positive test results for COVID-19 were reported by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday. There have now been 4,286 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.
All nine of the people who died (five men and four women) are age 60 or older and live in Hillsborough (7) or Rockingham (2) counties.
Of the new cases with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55 percent being female and 45 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County (31), Rockingham (12), Merrimack (3), Grafton (3), Strafford (2), and Belknap (1) counties. Five new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 426.
Carroll County has had 46 reported positive cases.
