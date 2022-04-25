The O Club Bar & Grill Nightclub reached a settlement with the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, which levied a $3,500 fine for serving an intoxicated customer and reinstituted its liquor license on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission and O Club, the North Conway bar that allegedly over-served a driver whose passenger died in a crash after he left the bar, have come to a settlement.
The driver, Harold Hill Jr., 31, has been charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with a March 31 crash in which he drove his pickup into the Conway Public Library.
His passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1 as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.
The state liquor commission scheduled a hearing last Friday at 1 p.m. concerning the liquor license status for the O Club Bar and Grill. Hill allegedly left the O Club about an hour before the crash.
On Monday, O Club owner Shawn O’Day issued the following statement to the Sun:
“The March 31st motor vehicle accident involving Mr. Harold C. Hill, Jr. and Ms. Brooke Barron was a tragic event. The O Club Bar & Grill extends its heartfelt sympathy to everyone involved. The O Club Bar & Grill has fully cooperated with the investigating authorities and remains committed to operating a safe environment for its patrons and the community.”
The settlement says the Liquor Commission and O Club agreed to on the following facts:
• On March 30, between the hours of 8:41 and 10:34 p.m., the O Club, “through the actions of their employee, served an alcoholic beverage, a green tea shot, to an individual, Harold Hill, a person who was visibly intoxicated or who a reasonable and prudent person wold know is intoxicated, contrary RSA 179:5, prohibited sales.”
• On the same night at 9:20 p.m., O Club also allowed vaping, contrary to indoor “no smoking” laws.
The settlement also referenced an admission by O Club about giving green tea shots to two intoxicated women in December 2020.
According to the website advancedmixology.com, a green tea shot contains no tea but its color resembles tea. “It is usually made of whiskey, peach schnapps, and lemon or lime soda,” the website said.
In total, O Club was given a fine of $3,500, its liquor license was suspended for 16 days and its managers and servers must undergo mandatory training prior to resumption of service of alcohol.
The liquor license was to be regranted Sunday, April 24.
O Club will need to have liquor liability insurance of $100,000. However, “the licensee does not admit to any wrongdoing or liability to resolve this disputed matter,” the settlement said.
