BARTLETT — When a Bartlett woman came upon two dead bear cubs in the middle of Route 302 on her commute to work at a local hotel last Tuesday, she moved them out of the road and called county dispatch. She then asked why whoever hit the cubs didn't do the same.
Col. Kevin Jordan of New Hampshire Fish and Game said there is "no obligation" for a driver to remove dead animals from the road but added that such incidents usually are reported to local police and that law enforcement or Fish and Game will remove the animal.
"In most cases, we really don’t want people placed in harm’s way" to clear a dead animal off the roadway, he said.
He continued, "If the driver is a New Hampshire resident, then the animal could be offered to that person. If not, law enforcement officers have lists of residents who would take the animal's body.
"If we have one that is struck, we provide that person with a legal road killed tag so they may legally possess it. We then have this person come to the scene to retrieve it," said Jordan.
Bartlett Police Chief Chris Keaton said his department was not informed of the dead cubs and that they were picked up by Fish Game.
Fish and Game Black Bear Project Leader Andrew Timmins said: "We track all known bear mortalities in New Hampshire regardless of cause. This data is used to track trends in non-hunting-related mortality.
"Also, we collect a tooth from all bears that have died. Tooth age is used in our population modeling efforts," Timmins said, adding that they also are collecting urinary tracts from dead bears to assist in kidney stone research with a doctor from Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
"Bears killed by motor vehicles are a good source of samples. Also, it helps me to know where these things occur," he said.
"Finally, I don't like to leave bears lying next to the road to rot. I think we have a responsibility to remove these animals and put them in a more appropriate location."
Anyone who comes across dead bears is asked to call the Wildlife Division at (603) 271-2461.
According to Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei, if drivers hit a domesticated animal, they must report it.
The woman who found the dead cubs, who asked that her name not be used, said the male cub weighed 25 pounds and the female about 18 pounds. She they were lying in the road by the Bartlett Covered Bridge and probably had been there awhile.
"Someone hit these baby bears on 302 and couldn't be bothered taking them out of the road," said the woman in a message to the Sun. "A sister and brother. A mother's two babies. I took them into the grass and put them together 6 a.m. (last Tuesday) morning. ... I called the sheriff and followed up after work. Fish and Game will hopefully take them to a deservedly peaceful resting place."
She said she carried the bears to the southwest side of the bridge and lay them down on a grassy area on the side of the guardrail. She then called Carroll County Sheriff's Office dispatch so they could alert New Hampshire Fish and Game.
