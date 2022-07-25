Dead Bears 71922

A Bartlett resident found these two dead bear cubs on Route 302 in Bartlett. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BARTLETT — When a Bartlett woman came upon two dead bear cubs in the middle of Route 302 on her commute to work at a local hotel last Tuesday, she moved them out of the road and called county dispatch. She then asked why whoever hit the cubs didn't do the same.

Col. Kevin Jordan of New Hampshire Fish and Game said there is "no obligation" for a driver to remove dead animals from the road but added that such incidents usually are reported to local police and that law enforcement or Fish and Game will remove the animal. 

