FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen on Thursday fielded complaints that the ongoing construction downtown has taken away too many parking spaces, and attendees presented a petition to ask the state to set things right.
The curbing is being installed as part of a $5.65 million reconstruction project on Route 302.
Linda Russell of the First Congregational Church of Fryeburg told the Sun the petition had a total of 204 signatures gathered over the previous 10 days.
"We the undersigned respectfully request for the Fryeburg Selectman to petition the Maine Department of Transportation to restore parking on the South Side of Main Street from the former Key Bank to the Congregational Church, past Stuart Street to the Church Vestry, and restore ADA Handicap access to the Congregational Church," the petition states.
Russell urged selectmen to write a letter to Gov. Janet Mills. "It's important that we speak up," she said.
Elbridge Russell said, "A lot of people are unhappy with the situation." He said without parking, the properties become totally unusable.
For Fryeburg Academy, the road work has some pluses and minuses.
In an email to the Sun, Head of School Erin Mayo said: "While the new curbing on Main Street looks terrific, there are a few areas on the stretch near to or running through campus that are problematic by not allowing vehicle access, but we're working with the town on solutions.
"A separate surprise is that the project led to removal of about half of the path leading from a campus residence down to the sidewalk; now it just stops, mid-lawn. We've been told the problem is ours to fix ... unfortunate, but we'll work it out."
It's not only businesses and commercial properties that are affected. Main Street resident Patty Hibbert said she now has to do a K turn in her yard out of her driveway.
Residents at the meeting seemed to agree that the curbing should be moved back about 3 feet.
Reached Monday, Town Manager Katie Haley said she isn't sure how many spaces were lost.
"I do know that the original plans that were presented have been revised more than once in a effort to maximize parking, while keeping safety and design standards in mind," said Haley.
Reached Tuesday, Kris Barthelmess, president of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, which has a church on Portland Street and a reading room near the Fair Grounds Coffee Shop, said it's difficult to tell how many spots were lost in the area described by the petition.
Before the construction there were five angled-in spaces near the reading room. Now it appears there will only be three and they are all parallel. Barthelemess, a retired architect who has done parking lot design during his career, said he has made a drawing that describes how to restore the spaces and will be sharing that drawing with the town.
On Aug. 18, Haley wrote DOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note, asking him to move the curbing in front of the church and the vestry turned thrift store, which is a few properties away. She said the curbing has to be set back to create a safe area for parking in front of the church.
"The lack of such a loading and unloading zone creates a major safety hazard and the town, via select board, requests that this be revised by moving the curbing back so that there is a safe area to park and load, within reasonable distance of the church walkway and handicap access," she wrote, adding there is a similar problem with the thrift store.
Van Note denied the request in an Aug. 20 letter. He said the church's parking needs are being "reasonably met" and that the curbing is installed to help with road drainage.
Selectmen also attempted to cure the problem by consulting state Sen. Richard Bennett and state Rep. Nathan Wadsworth, said Selectman Tom Klinepeter, adding the two lawmakers would probably have more pull in Augusta than the selectmen.
"We can try it. I just wouldn't hold my breath," said Klinepeter. "Once they get the second coat of pavement down, their rule is you don't touch the road for 10 years unless you have water main break or some emergency."
Klinepeter expects the final pavement will be installed soon but didn't know when. In response to a question from an attendee, Klinepeter said selectmen years ago saw plans for the project during public hearings and it showed the curbing the way it's being installed. He said residents at the hearing were able to lobby some changes that prevented even more parking from being lost.
Klinpeter said the town would love to have a public parking lot in the downtown, but a place for it hasn't been identified.
Selectmen voted 3-0 to write to the governor. Selectmen Kimberly Clarke and Richard Murray were absent.
"We'll send a letter and see what happens," said selectmen's chair Tom Kingsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.