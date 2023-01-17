burford

“The institution has changed a great deal in the last 10 years, not to mention the past 60,” said Brian Burford, state archivist, who retired at the end of 2022. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Sixty years ago, the New Hampshire State Archives opened to the public. The Division of Records Management and Archives was created in 1961 by the NH Legislature under RSA 8-B. Prior to then, state agencies managed their own records. Related documents were often separated between the State Library, storage rooms in state buildings and the New Hampshire Historical Society, complicating efforts to preserve and share them with the public.

“Ten years ago, I popped a can of ginger ale in my office at 5 p.m. on a Friday afternoon in January to celebrate 50 years. I was by myself, but I felt the milestone needed celebrating. The institution has changed a great deal in the last 10 years, not to mention the past 60,” said Brian Burford, the state archivist, who recently retired.

