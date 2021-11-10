CONWAY — The Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway on Nov. 5 was welcomed into the digital age with a gift from Spectrum of 35 Samsung Galaxy tablets, plus a donation of $2,500 to aid in the center's one-on-one computer literacy program.
On hand for the presentation — held during the senior center's daily congregate lunch — was state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), long a proponent of bridging the digital divide; the Gibson Center's executive director, Marianne Jackson; John Maher, director of government affairs for Charter Communications (Spectrum's corporate owner); and computer literacy instructor Annette Libby of Conway-based Libby Computer LLC.
In his remarks, Bradley reiterated his commitment to bringing broadband internet to citizens of rural New Hampshire, and he thanked Spectrum for helping the Gibson Center expand its computer programs for seniors.
In a press statement, Camille Joseph, group vice president for state government affairs for Charter Communications, said: “Spectrum is proud to lend support to organizations like the Gibson Center for Senior Services and the important work they do in communities. Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work.”
Among the seniors receiving tablets were Larry Gilbert and Marshall Allan, who both expressed their gratitude for the new devices and also said they were eager to learn how to use them.
In a follow-up interview, Jackson said the donation was gratefully accepted and that it will help the center to fulfill one of its missions in helping seniors to learn how to use computers for Zoom, Telehealth, email and other similar services.
“It’s all part of the Gibson Center’s efforts to make sure older adults have access to training and internet resources to stay connected to family, friends and community,” said Jackson.
She said the Gibson Center has collaborated over the past year not only with Spectrum but also with Jeff Beavers, technology librarian of the Conway Public Library, who has provided more than 200 hours of free training to seniors at the center.
Jackson added they will continue to offer that training, "and we are proud to announce the opening come December of our new Gibson Commons Internet Cafe, to be located on the first floor of the Gibson Center.”
She said not only the cafe but the entire center will be equipped with full WiFi coverage.
She noted that in giving out the tablets, Gibson program director Jill Reynolds prioritized not only literacy but need. However, she added: "If they already have their own tablet, we'd be happy to help them learn how to use it."
“For those who do not have high-speed internet in their homes, the Gibson Center and the Conway Public Library will have private spaces dedicated to Telehealth appointments," added Jackson, a retired physician.
Ppeople can book instruction sessions with Libby on Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon by calling the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231.
“We had started the sessions with Andrea in 2019 but then with COVID we had to take a long hiatus, but we restarted them in July,” said Jackson.
For more information, go to gibsoncenter.org.
