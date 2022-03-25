By Russ Lanoie, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — Fifteen years ago, the best way to use the sun’s energy, other than let it stream in through a window, was to use it to heat water. We’ve come a long way since then.
Those solar water heating collectors were little more than a window with a box around it and an absorber plate with water running through it. It was a simple, yet elegant, way to capture free energy for domestic hot water or for space heating like the system on The Conway Daily Sun, the roof of the old Office Market in Conway or on the Tin Mountain Nature Learning Center’s Great Room roof.
The Tin Mountain and Sun buildings also feature a much more sophisticated system that captures the sun’s energy and turns it into electricity in a mysterious process originally developed for NASA for generating power in space.
Commonly known as “solar panels,” these units are more properly called photovoltaics or PVs. They generate power that is used by the building with any extra being fed either into battery storage or, more commonly, the power grid.
Those “grid-tied” systems earn credits that can be used when drawing power at night, on cloudy days or whenever more power is needed than being generated.
Unlike solar hot water systems, PVs can be mounted almost anywhere that has appropriate exposure to the sun and wires can easily run from the roof of a building or underground, tying into an electrical system.
The energy produced is deducted from a home or business’ monthly electric bill, in some cases bringing it down to only the monthly cost of being hooked to the grid, often called a “meter charge.”
Most installations are done by electrical contractors or solar installers with licensed electricians on staff, and must be coordinated with the electric utility company both for metering and disconnecting from the grid during power outages so as not to injure linemen working to restore power.
Here are a few reasons why now is a great time to go solar:
• Photovoltaic efficiency is going up. Today’s panels are almost 10 times better than the original PVs, converting 10-22 percent of the sunlight they receive into electricity. Experimental panels go up to 40 percent efficiency.
• Costs are down. The cost of a solar electricity is a fraction of the original photovoltaics. Electricity, on the other hand, is always going up and our area has some of the highest rates in the country.
• Low electric bills. With modern technology and changes in laws, the excess power that grid-tied systems send back to the grid is “banked” for future consumption through a process called net metering. Many users have virtually no electric bills.
• Lower heating bills. Solar arrays can supply power to mini-split heat pumps to heat buildings.
• Installation rebates. Federal income tax credits offer up to 26 percent of installation costs off your tax bill.
• Tax exemptions. New Hampshire permits cities and towns to offer property tax exemptions so the system doesn't add to your taxes. In Madison, Tamworth and Conway, they are 100 percent property-tax exempt.
• Solar installers are becoming more plentiful, creating competition that can help keep installation costs down.
• Backup power. Emergency battery backup modules can store a modest amount of electricity for the building that will allow the system to produce power to the house even during power failures.
• Power your car. All-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles allowe people to be even less dependent on fossil fuels. Electric vehicles can also be tapped to provide power back to a building during power failures.
The future has never looked brighter.
