CONWAY — Solar power is becoming a noticeable presence in the Mount Washington Valley in recent years as the cost of installing photovoltaic systems has dropped and the costs of electricity, oil and gas continue to rise.
To meet the demand for information, the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany plans to host a Zoom presentation April 7 on how this technology works, why now is a good time to buy in and how you can get a solar array installed at your home or business.
The presentation, “Solar in the Valley: Residential & Small Business” will be given by Josh Singer of Clean Energy NH, a non-profit organization based in Concord with the mission of advocating for and educating people about clean energy alternatives.
Singer, who works out of Clean Energy NH’s Concord headquarters, said he plans to focus on what individual homeowners can do but anyone who wants to learn more about solar energy should benefit from his talk.
While Singer will be the main presenter, Dufilho said contractors will likely be on the Zoom meeting and help answer questions.
The presentation is part of Tin Mountain’s ongoing nature program series. Nora Dufilho, program director at Tin Mountain, notes that twice a year those programs focus on renewable energy or energy conservation efforts.
“Having run a whole host of topics, we found we get the greatest response to solar,” Dufilho said.
“It’s the flashier side of renewable energy,” she said, noting that conservation and other types of energy production, like wind energy are also important solutions to energy and pollution problems.
Tin Mountain also installed both solar thermal and solar electric systems when it built the conservation center’s Albany home in 2006 to showcase the potential of both. Since then it has added solar to other buildings at the center.
“Weatherization is a little harder to generate interest in, though it’s incredibly necessary,” Dufilho said.
While controversies over large-scale solar farms have captured headlines lately, behind the scenes a quiet revolution is changing how homeowners and small businesses power their buildings.
Solar electric, or photovoltaic, panels are popping up seemingly everywhere, from rooftops to back yards to open fields as people are welcoming the technology as being both good for the environment and their wallets.
Russ Lanoie of Madison, who has been involved with solar energy since the 1970s, makes a point of saying one needs to be specific about what kind of solar panels one is talking about.
“When people say solar panels, I don’t know what they mean,” says Lanoie. “You have to say either PV (photovoltaic) or solar thermal.”
For decades, before photovoltaic panels became affordable, he notes, solar thermal panels were placed on roofs to provide hot water to heat homes, creating huge savings on fuel bills for those who had them.
Lanoie had a business installing solar thermal panels.
Now, Lanoie has both solar thermal and photovoltaic systems at his house in Madison, installing the PV system in 2015. He said it was only recently that he had to pay an electric bill.
That was because he installed a heat pump to help heat his home, and that drew more energy than he had banked. Also, the family owns a hybrid car that they charge at home. Lanoie is looking at ways to conserve energy as he considers expanding his array.
In North Conway Village, the roofs of the First Church of Christ, Congregational’s Vaughan Community Services Reverence for Life building, as well as the North Conway Community Center and Badger Peabody & Smith Realty’s offices sport inconspicuous solar arrays, which are groups of photovoltaic panels tied together.
Also in Conway, the Mt. Washington Valley Adult Day Center has a solar array set up on the side of hill near the building. That system was designed to fuel a fleet of electric vehicles that the center uses to pick up and drop off guests.
Over the past year, the Conway Daily Sun joined that list. Sun Publisher Mark Guerrigue said, “We recently installed 50 kilowatt PV system will offset its entire electrical needs — office, computers and heating, plus our press. And that results in a savings of about $25,000 per year.”
Guerringue said, “How it makes sense, is that from the tax point of view, the cost is fully depreciable in one year, plus there’s a 26 percent tax credit from the federal government on the entire cost. When you boil it down, the true out-of-pocket cost is about a third of what the installation is.”
Marino Lipiatos, the “Mo” in Mo’s Electric and Solar Co. in Lovell, Maine, said the demand for solar has skyrocketed in recent years. Like many solar electric installers, Lipiatos is an electrician who does traditional electrical work for homes and businesses. But these days the work has tipped significantly to solar.
“I’m getting phone calls just about every day from people looking for solar,” he says. “Eighty-five to 90 percent of my work now is solar. Five years ago, it was the other way around.”
Five years ago, solar electric was starting to come into its own, with new legislation that enabled people
who installed photovoltaic systems to hook into the electric grid and feed their energy into power companies while the sun was shining and draw on it in times when there was less light (as in the winter months).
This is known as net metering, and most solar power in New Hampshire relies on this combination of technology and regulation.
Will and Didi Owen of Madison had a solar array installed on their home in 2019, and considered adding a battery system and living off the grid — the older model for solar electricity. But Will said he became convinced that tying into the grid was the better and more economical option as there is no cost for setting up the battery system.
Lipiatos noted that battery systems, though they are expensive and add a layer of complexity to any project, are becoming more popular as people worry about power outages and as details of net metering change (as they have in Maine) so that you buy back power at a lower percentage of what you put in.
Although Owen was interested in adding solar when he built his house in 2010, he said the family had to wait a few years to afford the system. Still, they designed the house with solar in mind, siting it with a south-facing roof with only one skylight in it.
Mains Electric in Alton has also seen tremendous growth in the business. Kira Atwell, a project manager at Mains designs solar systems for homes, businesses
and new construction. “I put together quotes and contracts, and I do site visits and permits,” she said.
Mains started working in solar energy about five years ago, she said, and today, it makes up about 90 percent of the company’s business. “Every year has pretty much doubled the year before,” she said.
These days, as with Mo’s Electric, the phones are ringing off the hook, and Atwell says it’s pretty clear why. “The price of gas and the price of fuel went up. Eversource increased their prices, too, this year.”
Many people say they’ve been thinking about solar for some time, but Atwell said, “Some people come in cold. They are like, ‘I know nothing about it. What can you tell me?’”
Atwell will explain how the systems work, the permitting, financing options and installation process and will work up a quote for the home. That involves looking at satellite images of the home and making a site visit. Using special software, she then designs a system based on the past electrical usage in the building and the amount of sunlight the panels will get, and provides concept images that show what the project will look like when done. Other solar installers follow a similar process.
Once that’s done, she said, most people ask “When can you do this?”
“It’s gotten to the point that it’s as simple as having a pool installed. It’s relatively routine.”
And while Singer said there is a significant up-front cost, he noted, “It is the future and we kind of have to accept that and move forward. And in the long run it’s a much cheaper alternative than what we’re using now.”
And the payback can come fairly quickly.
In North Conway, Elaine Stockbridge and Andrea Masters added a solar array to their roof in 2014 after visiting a booth at the Fryeburg Fair.
“I want to do something good for the environment,” Masters said. “And if I can save money doing it, even better. When we learned we have perfect conditions for that on our house, it was a no-brainer for me.”
“We both wanted to do it,” said Stockbridge, who like several homeowners pulled up an app on her iPad while she explained the benefits of solar panels. The app shows their 21-panel array and gives statistics on each panel and when the array is producing the most energy, how much energy they have banked and how much money they saved — more than $10,000 over the past eight years (not counting installation costs).
“We had to pay for it, but there were good incentives,” she said, referring to rebates and tax credits that help make the $12,000 outlay much less in the long run. “They covered about two-thirds of the costs,” she said.
It was very exciting at first, Stockbridge said, to check the app daily to see how much sun they were banking and how much money they were saving.
“In the beginning I was really watching it,” she said, noting how much power they have banked — about 3,000 kWh or kilowatt hours over the life of the system — and other statistics. She acknowledged she became “a little geeky” about it.
Singer said that happens often. “You would not believe the number of people who have become energy nerds because they can track their power generation and usage,” he said.
Singer said this is a great time to get involved in solar both from a buyer’s and a seller’s perspective, and he noted more companies are starting to do the work, including larger nationwide and regional businesses like Revision Energy and small Maine and New Hampshire companies like Mo’s and Mains.
While the payback is huge, there are a few downsides. If the technology seems complex, it is, and it’s matched by the complicated maze of funding options such as state, federal and sometimes local municipal incentivess, including tax credits and abatements.
Currently, there’s not nearly enough money currently to help the number of people who would like to install a system. The state of New Hampshire currently has not rebate funding available, though the Legislature is expected to consider new funding in this session.
“One reason we brought in Josh Singer to speak is because it’s constantly changing,” Dufilho said.
Singer noted that most solar installers are set up to help owners negotiate the complexities of rebates, credits and financing. “They will do that for you,” he said.
He said New Hampshire’s energy policies are way behind other states in New England and the Northeast.
“We need policies like net metering that are more progressive energy policies,” he said. “We need more incentives for people to go solar. It needs to be easier to get in, easier to get funding.”
Vermont, for instance has stopped allowing commercial solar arrays because they have so many, the old electric grid can’t handle more.
“It’s a problem we in New Hampshire would love to have,” Singer said.
New Hampshire does have some small-scale solar farms. Michael DiGregorio of Conway has started his own business to help people who have large tracts of land set up free-standing arrays on their properties.
“My part is to find large tracts of land and to help negotiate contracts between developers and landowners,” he said. He also helps with the permitting process and he said is developing a clientele among farmers who are looking for uses for their fallow land.
Rather than lease the land for $100 to $500 per acre to grow crops (from hay to marijuana), the land can be used to grow energy for as much as $2,000 per acre.
But he said he tries not to take land away from food production, snowmobiling trails and other things people have been using them for and he notes that none of the projects he has worked on has taken land out of food production.
He notes, too, that his projects are nothing like the large commercial projects that are proposed in Fryeburg and Lovell, Maine, and says he also works to site arrays where they can’t been seen.
“We limit the exposure as much as we can,” he said, but he acknowledged “some people don’t want to be near them.”
But, he said, such projects can also be good neighbors. There is little glare with new designs for panels — that’s considered loss of energy — and they are very quiet during the day and virtually silent at night when they are not producing energy.
Most small projects on or around homes attract little notice, Atwell said and can often be on the back of buildings where they are even more hidden.
As far as individual building arrays, most people the Sun interviewed for this story didn’t see any downsides.
Marianne Jackson of Madison said while some people don’t like the aesthetics of solar panels, they are very unobtrusive on a roof and offer incredible benefits from lowering bills to increasing the value of a property to helping the environment. One other benefit she noted — you never scrape a solar roof; the dark panels shed snow.
The benefits so outweigh the costs that Jackson advocates for adding solar whenever possible to Habitat homes being built in the valley. “The idea was to make the house energy efficient so it’s affordable once you get in,” she said.
“One thing I counsel people is if you can afford it, put as many panels on the roof as you can,” Jackson said, noting that for most people usage will go up as they add new energy-hungry technologies, including electric vehicles.
“The thinking when I put in my system in 2015 was to figure out how much you use and don’t overbuild,” she said. But with a mini-split and hybrid car, she’s already thinking about adding six panels to her array. “I can use it.”
Unfortunately, solar is not for everyone. Solar projects are very specific to the location of a building. Those with south-facing rooflines that receive ample sunlight offer the best potential for producing power.
Nora Dufilho, program director for Tin Mountain Conservation Center, who set up the upcoming presentation, said she would love to have solar at her home, but it simply isn’t a good location.
“I live in a hole in the woods, and it’s oriented wrong,” she said.
Lanoie said there are options for people in such situations, as they can essentially buy a share in a solar farm to offset the cost of energy coming into a home from their local power company.
Such solutions currently face difficulties in New Hampshire, however, because legislation does not support them.
Again, Singer said: “The states around us are putting policies in place to make it easier to put solar in place. If you’re discontented with that, you should talk to your lawmaker. Ask them why it’s not easier.”
To learn more about Tin Mountain’s April 7 program, including a Zoom link, go to tinmountain.org.
