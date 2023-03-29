CONWAY — Giving a tour of the North Conway Water Precinct’s newest solar array, Superintendent Jason Gagnon said Monday he would have good news to share at Wednesday night's annual precinct meeting about the two arrays’ impact on electrical savings.
The latest array, installed in 2021, joins one installed in 2010. Gagnon said they have resulted in a total reduction of $195,855 in electrical costs at the precinct's Wastewater Treatment Facility.
He said that 2022 was the first year of "normal" at the facility after the pandemic started. “When we compare average electricity use from 2017-19 (the pre-COVID normal) with electricity use in 2022, we estimate that the annual savings realized from the new solar array alone are more than $155,000 over those previous years," Gagnon said.
In addition, more than $40,000 in additional revenue was received from the sale of renewable energy credits, the proceeds of which are deposited in a capital reserve fund and reinvested in future energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, he said.
That information is contained in Gagnon’s superintendent’s report and was to be presented at the annual meeting held 7 p.m. on Wednesday at 104 Sawmill Lane in North Conway, following the election of officers from 4-7 p.m.
Longtime Commissioner John Santuccio is not running for another term, and former Commissioner Jim Umberger of Kearsarge is running uncontested for the three-year seat. Incumbents Don Ekberg (moderator), Gary Chandler (clerk) and Tim Anderson (treasurer) are running uncontested for one-year terms.
Commissioners Suzanne Nelson and Bob Porter's terms don't expire until 2025.
Gagnon said the solar savings at the treatment plant are passed on to everyone served by the precinct — including Conway Village Fire District, which shares in the cost of the facility (and which recently voted to dissolve in 2025 — see related story). He said Conway Village ratepayers received 32.43 percent of the savings, or approximately $63,510.
He said the precinct put in its first solar array in 2010 using American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funding to become one of the first municipal wastewater facilities in the state to generate solar renewable energy.
Coupled with geothermal heating and cooling for portions of the facility, he said the solar project has leveraged significant federal funding to provide a sustained financial return to precinct customers.
“In 2020, the precinct was looking for ways to reduce the cost to taxpayers for the much-needed new North Conway Fire Station,” said Gagnon.
An analysis of options determined that investing precinct funds in an additional solar array and then allocating savings from reduced electricity bills to offset existing sewer debt provided the greatest return to the community.
“Simply ‘buying down’ the fire station bond (reducing the amount borrowed) up front would have resulted in some savings over the 20-year life of the bond, but given historically low interest rates and escalating electrical costs, the long-term return over the 40-year lifespan of the solar array brought significantly more value to the precinct and those it serves,” said Gagnon.
The precinct has another solar project in the works for its new Well 2 control building located off Valley View Road. The well, which was affected by riverbank erosion in Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, was returned to service in July. Gagnon in his annual report said that is big news and that "it is back online supplying hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to the south end of the system each day."
Gagnon said precinct voters at Wednesday's meeting would be asked under Article 10 to rescind the approval of Article 13 from the 2022 warrant for “Water Energy Efficiency Upgrade” and authorize the sum of $530,000 for the same purpose but to offset that with grants that he anticipates would pay for “30-60 percent” of the project.
“The project aims to again take advantage of once-in-a-generation federal funding opportunities to reduce the operational costs of providing drinking water and is tentatively scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.,” said Gagnon.
The article says the $530,000 would be offset by a $200,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Services, an anticipated federal dirert payment of $120,000 and $40,000 from Green Energy capital reserve funds, with the remainder to come from water enterprise funds. It is backed by the commissioners.
At the precinct’s March 1 budget hearing, there was discussion about the proposal to add a part-time person to increase the office staff to three, with Karen Umberger suggesting that commissioners increase the position to full-time.
The cost would be split between water and sewer operating budgets with Gagnon saying he is budgeting the positiion “in the ballpark of $60,000.”
He said the precinct has had two office staffers for 32 years, but their workload is increasing.
“There were $23.5 million in new projects approved last year and they include federal and state requirements that add to (clerical) workloads,” said Gagnon.
The workload is handled by longtime administrative clerk Jen Fall and business administrator Hannah Andersen, who was hired in 2019 after the retirement of Kris Cluff.
Gagnon said the proposed water budget was up 2.1 percent and proposed sewer operating budget is up 8.8 percent, which, he said, “is consistent with inflation of 7-8 percent, and a big part of that is the increase in heat and electricity — even with the solar.”
For more information, go to ncwp.nh.gov or call (603) 356-5382.
