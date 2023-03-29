Jason Gagnon solar arrays

North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon stands next to the new solar array at the North Conway Wastewater Treatment Facility on Monday. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — Giving a tour of the North Conway Water Precinct’s newest solar array, Superintendent Jason Gagnon said Monday he would have good news to share at Wednesday night's annual precinct meeting about the two arrays’ impact on electrical savings.

The latest array, installed in 2021, joins one installed in 2010. Gagnon said they have  resulted in a total reduction of $195,855 in electrical costs at the precinct's Wastewater Treatment Facility.

