LOVELL, Maine — A proposal to build a 35-megawatt solar farm between Shave Hill Road and Christian Hill Road in Lovell will be heard by the planning board Wednesday night, and some residents are concerned about the project's affect on the view.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Lovell Town Hall at 1133 Main St. Face coverings will be required.
Walden Solar Maine III is seeking a conditional use permit from the town. Walden Solar is a subsidiary of Walden Renewables Development LLC of Portsmouth and New York City.
Former Sun columnist Tom McLaughlin of Lovell and South Portland, Maine, says he wasn't notified although he is on the official abutters' list and says the project's "acres of ugly, black solar panels" will ruin the view of Mount Washington afforded by his multiyear effort to clear trees from his property.
Mary Jo Laniewski of Lovell also complained in a letter to the editor about the "massive multimillion-dollar project," which she said will "disrupt the precious ecosystem and disturb the natural wildlife habitat."
The project will sit on 181 acres and, if approved, would be connected to an existing substation in Sweden, Maine. The permit application and summary are available at lovellmaine.org.
In the permit application cover letter, Dale Knapp of Biodiversity Research Institute said: "The project arrays will be located off both the east and west sides of Shave Hill Road, and the transmission line will run south across Main Street/Route 5 before interconnecting at the existing electrical substation in Sweden.
The summary says the panels will create "carbon-free, affordable electricity supply for over 9,500 Maine homes. The power will be sold to Central Maine Power at a rate of about 3.7 cents per kilowatt hour for 20 years.
"It will generate $8.8 million in taxes and community benefit payments over the 40-year life of the project."
Walden promises the project will be "mostly screened" from view by "existing vegetation."
Walden co-founder and chief development officer Jack Kenworthy told the Sun on Monday that Walden hired Terrence J. DeWan & Associates of Yarmouth, Maine, to do a viewshed analysis and visual assessment. He said the findings will be discussed Wednesday.
"There's clearly going to be some visibility of the project, which is unavoidable, but overall visibility is going to be very low and I think, importantly, visibility from key scenic resources in the town is going to be very, very limited," said Kenworthy.
The panels will be about 12 to 13 feet high. Dewan will provide renderings at the meeting of the proposed project.
The project would be completed by 2023 or 2024, said Kenworthy. There are Maine Department Environmental Protection permits that would look at issues like stormwater management.
Solar projects don't create a lot of impervious surface, he said, because the ground underneath them and between the panels will be grass.
The panel areas would be fenced but mesh spacing would allow small animals to pass in and out and continue to use the land as habitat.
Sitting on the planning board are Heinrich Wurm (chair), Jane Lansing (second chair), secretary Kevin McDonald, Diane Caracciolo, Eugene Jordan and associate members Sandy Bell and Sheri Paulette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.