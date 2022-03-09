sno

This snowmobile was mangled in a crash in Chatham. (FISH AND GAME PHOTO)

CHATHAM — On Sunday at approximately 12:30 p.m., the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game was notified of a single party snowmobile accident on the Loop Trail in Chatham.

Arriving at the scene, North Conway Fire Department and Action Ambulance found a male snowmobiler who had been riding with a large group when he failed to make a corner and struck a tree.

The operator, identified as Nadim Rahme, 27, of Norwood, Mass,, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.

Inexperience and trail conditions seem to be contributing factors.

Riders are reminded to pay extra attention in areas unknown to them and to adjust their speed accordingly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.