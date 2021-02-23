ALBANY — A woman was seriously injured when she lost control of her snowmobile Sunday and ended up in the Swift River, according to the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
Shortly after 3 p.m., personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, Conway Fire and Rescue, and Fish and Game responded to an accident on the Bear Notch Trail system.
Joan Ims, 55, of Conifer, Colo., was operating a rented snow machine as part of a guided tour.
The group was on a section of trail that dead-ends at a turn-around near the Swift River.
However, rather than stopping, Ims gripped the throttle, which caused her to accelerate rapidly, leave the trail and travel nearly 30 feet off-trail through the woods and into the river.
There was no cellphone service in the area, but the guide was able to initiate a rescue utilizing a personal locating beacon.
Rescuers traveled 9 miles by snowmobile from the trailhead to reach the scene.
Ims had sustained a serious hip injury. She was stabilized, treated for cold-weather injuries and transported by rescue sled to a waiting ambulance. She arrived at the ambulance shortly after 5 p.m. and was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.
