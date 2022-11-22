enrollment

Graphic courtesy of the New Hampshire Department of Education. Please note that this graphic calculates data starting at 100,000 students.

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education on Tuesday released its statewide student enrollment numbers for the fall of 2022.

According to the new data, 161,755 students are presently enrolled in New Hampshire’s public schools (including public academies and Joint Maintenance Agreements), compared to 163,600 in 2021-22 and 163,288 in 2020-21. Pre-pandemic, student enrollment was at 171,866 during the 2019-20 school year.

