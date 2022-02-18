CONWAY — Ski New Hampshire’s Jessyca Keeler recently shared family-friendly vacation ideas that will keep the entire crew entertained on and off the slopes for the busy February vacation weeks.
Keeler shared tips for planning a winter getaway, getting the most for your money and finding alternative activities to supplement skiing.
While Presidents’ Week is typically the busiest time for New Hampshire ski areas, a little advance planning can help anyone make the most of their time on the slopes. Keeler recommends the following:
• Buy lift tickets and rentals online in advance. With several resorts capping ticket sales or often selling out of ski rentals, you will want to reserve in advance as much as possible. Jennifer Huntoon from Bretton Woods encourages advanced online booking as far out as your plans allow, and advanced ski ticket and activity purchase to guarantee that you can enjoy your chosen activity without risking a sell-out day — and leaving you out in the cold. Visit individual resort websites to research your destination and what’s available (see SkiNH.com for a complete listing of New Hampshire resorts).
• Take a lesson. Improve your turns and get a fast track on lift lines when you reserve a lesson (private or group). Reserve ahead of time to save your spot.
• Ski at night. Night skiing is generally less busy than daytime on the slopes. Local areas offering night skiing include Cranmore and King Pine. Go to SkiNH.com’s Night Skiing page to learn more.
• Steals and deals. Even during vacation week, savvy skiers and riders can find deals and discounts.
Thomas Prindle, marketing manager at King Pine, stated, “Our low-priced and very affordable Twilight Ticket option offers skiing and snowboarding from 3:30-6 p.m. when a large number of skiers & riders have left for the day.” It’s just $32 for adults even during the holiday period.
• Try alternative activities. Skiing may be the reason for the season, but there are plenty of alternative activities at NH ski areas.
• Try snowshoeing. Ellen Chandler, executive director of Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, suggests snowshoeing as a much more casual activity than downhill. Prindle recommends King Pine’s Guided Snowshoe Tours, Wednesday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. There is no cost to join the tour, but all participants must have a valid “Skate & Trails” or other valid King Pine lift ticket or season pass.
• Uphill skiing. Most New Hampshire ski areas now have uphill skiing options where you “skin” up and ski down on special AT (alpine touring) equipment. At all resorts, uphillers are asked to follow mountains’ policies and be considerate to neighboring properties to keep things courteous. Learn more about uphill skiing at NH’s ski areas by visiting skinh.com/activities/uphill-travel.
• Fatbiking. Lisa McCoy, marketing manager at Great Glen Trails, shares, “Fatbiking is definitely worth a try if you like to bike and haven’t done it! You can book your fatbike in two-hour sessions on our website.” Bretton Woods also has fatbike rentals. Fatbiking is also allowed at the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Association and Bretton Woods Ski Touring.
• Canopy tours and ziplines. The zipline craze continues even in winter, and no place more than Bretton Woods. The Bretton Woods Canopy Tour is a for ages 12 and up, featuring a network of nine ziplines, three rappels and two sky bridges, expertly navigated by thoughtful and knowledgeable guides.
• Snowtubing. McCoy suggests pairing up an afternoon of snowtubing with a trip on their SnowCoach up Mount Washington, with advance registration of course.
Ski New Hampshire is the statewide association representing 32 alpine and cross-country resorts in New Hampshire. For more, go to skinh.com.
