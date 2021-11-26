MADISON — Shots were fired by a suspect who attempted to steal from a Madison homeowner’s car last week and area police are asking residents to lock their vehicles. Meanwhile, in Tamworth last month there’s been a bunch of catalytic converter thefts.
Madison Police on Facebook, Nov. 11, said there was a “rash of car-break-ins” from Wakefield to Madison and police urged the public to lock their doors.
“It’s believed there are three suspects involved, and they should be considered armed,” said Madison Police. “Please call Madison PD with any info. A dark-colored sedan was spotted during a break-in.”
In a phone interview Monday, Madison Chief Bob King confirmed that there were shots fired during one incident early last Thursday morning. He said one of the homeowners, whose car was reportedly being tampered with was alerted by his or her dog barking. The homeowner gave a “short foot chase and one of the suspects fired a handgun into the air four or five times.”
King said if this suspect was found he or she would be charged with felony reckless conduct for firing the gun.
“We don’t believe the people who are doing this are from the area,” said King of the car theft suspects.
King believes there was a handgun taken out of a car in Wakefield and the caliber of that gun matches that of the handgun that was fired in Madison but it’s not clear if it’s from the same gun but it’s “very possible.”
King said 17 cars were hit in Madison in the early morning hours of Nov. 11. King believes the thieves hit Wakefield hours earlier. The thefts that occurred in Madison were on side streets a mile or less to state roads like 41 and 113.
WMUR reported that on Nov. 11, Wakefield Police were looking into at least 13 thefts from cars. King said he believes there have been a number of reports in the Brownfield/Porter, Maine areas.
On Monday, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart confirmed that he has a deputy working on such cases in that area. Urquhart said he would provide more information as it develops.
As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, Maine State Police were working on four burglaries from motor vehicles on Brownfield Street in Porter. Stolen were credit cards, cash and small electronics. In all cases, the doors were unlocked.
Asked what type of items are being stolen, King said items being stolen from unlocked cars include everything from hunting rifles to wallets and backpacks. He said items that can quickly be sold for cash have been targeted but they have not been taking tools. King believes the thieves move quickly in and out of unlocked cars.
“There has been no forced entry to any car,” said King. “There were several cars that were entered into and nothing was taken.”
King asks residents to “for God sake, take your guns out of your cars at night.”
Asked if one can use deadly force against the thieves, King said not unless the thief is presenting a serious threat to the safety of someone else.
Wakefield Police in their post on Nov. 11, said multiple residents had thefts from their cars between the hours of 11:30 p.m. last Wednesday and 1 a.m. last Thursday.
“The Wakefield Police is asking residents of the following roads to check any home security footage during that time frame and look for a mid-sized SUV type vehicle in the area: Gage Hill Road, Stoneham Road, Grandview Loop, Wilson Road and Crew Road,” said Wakefield Police. “This is not an exhaustive list and we urge all people on the north end of town off of Route 16 to check any cameras. Please contact the Wakefield Police with any information.”
Conway Police Nov. 11 took to Facebook to warn residents that there have been a number of thefts from vehicles that have occurred in neighboring towns.
“Be vigilant, please lock your vehicles and do not leave any valuable items inside,” said Conway Police. “Since these thefts typically occur overnight, at hours when most of us are asleep and would-be criminals are hidden by darkness, they will often go unnoticed. Vehicles in driveways are being targeted. Please don’t allow yourself to be an easy target for criminals, lock your doors! Be on the lookout, if you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood at night we encourage you to call!”
Tamworth Police, on Oct. 28, said in the prior two weeks they have had eight reports of catalytic converters being stolen.
King said he didn’t think the catalytic converter thefts were done by the same thieves as the more general thefts from cars.
“This is happening at all hours, including daylight hours in busy areas,” said Tamworth Police. “This is not just a regional problem, but a nationwide problem. Yes, we have suspects in the cases, but we are asking you to be vigilant and be aware that this could happen to you. I won’t go into details, because criminals can read too, but do your own research to understand the vehicles that are of interest and how you can protect yourself.”
Tamworth Police provided a few tips on preventing catalytic coveter theft:
1. Motion sensor lights help to deter would-be thieves.
2. Loud audible motion alarms around your vehicle also help as a deterrent.
3. Security cameras can be a big help at times.
3. Take note of suspicious vehicles parked in your area and capture the plate number, make and color of the vehicle.
4. There are devices you can attach to your vehicle, around the ‘cat’, that may prevent theft. The cost of these devices may be cheaper than the cost of replacing one.
5. Painting your ‘cat’ with high temp paint and scribing the last four of your VIN #, may make it less desirable to steal.
6. If your dog is barking, look out the window and check your vehicles, because the thief may be in your yard.
7. Call immediately if you have the suspect vehicle info. Catching them with the part in hand helps a lot. As always, contact the station with any questions or concerns.
