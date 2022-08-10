WAKEFIELD — A Wakefield man running for county sheriff used his campaign Instangram account to berate a father for getting his child vaccinated against COVID-19.
Terry Foster of Detroit, Mich., on Saturday had commented on a CDC post about National Breast Feeding Month. The post says that people who are vaccinated "have antibodies in their breast milk that can help protect babies."
"I'm very grateful my 9-month-old has received her first two doses of Pfizer! One more to go," wrote Foster.
Then Justin Worthley, a Republican from Wakefield, who is running in the Carroll County primary for sheriff, chimes in from his worthley4ccsheriffnh account.
"You're a terrible parent, but you'll know that in time when your child has debilitating health issues," wrote Worthley.
Worthley is challenging fellow Republican and incumbent Carroll County Sheriff Domenic Richardi (R-Conway) in the Sept. 13 primary. The winner would likely become sheriff as there is no Democrat or independent challenger on the horizon for the Nov. 8 general election.
Contacted via Facebook about his exchange with Worthley, Foster told the Sun: "I receive comments of hate for my choice to vaccinate my daughter; this was no surprise," said Foster.
"What was a surprise was it came from a political candidate's page. My heart went out to all those in Carroll County who have chosen to vaccinate their kids, those parents who this political candidate calls 'terrible.' Moreover, he's someone who is trying to become a public figure and is continuing to share misinformation. It's so disappointing."
He continued, "My kid is doing great! No reaction to either doses, and we are eagerly awaiting her final dose."
Foster also shared the exchange with Richardi. He provided the Sun with Richardi's emailed response.
"I appreciate this information, and kind of in shock of the statement by this candidate," said Richardi. "Not sure that is what we need at this time for our community."
Reached for comment, Worthley said that he "could have been more articulate" in the exchange but added that there has been "a huge amount of injuries surrounding the COVID vaccine.
"I have had people I know die or be permanently injured by it," said Worthley. "The data supporting giving this to children is just not there. It has actually been stated that it is not recommended for anyone who is young. The amount of propaganda surrounding this misleading the public is immense. A parent has a duty to actually protect their children."
Worthley continued, "I know many parents have, and many of them are going by advice they are supposed to be able to trust. That said, there's plenty of information that the average person can access that is legitimate. If nothing else, personal experience. Everyone seems to know someone who has died or gotten an injury out of nowhere. Things that are not common. "
Asked where Worthley gets his information about COVID vaccines, he mentioned Dr. Peter McCullough, a Texas cardiologist who touted ivermectin as a COVID cure; Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopath who markets dietary supplements; Dr. Robert Malone, an anti-vaccine and anti-mandate champion; America's Frontline Doctors, a right-wing group that has challenged pandemic protocols, as well as Micheal Yeadon, a British anti-vaccine activist.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, "Before authorizing or approving COVID-19 vaccines, scientists conducted clinical trials with thousands of children and teens to establish their safety and effectiveness.
Reached for comment, Memorial Hospital spokesman Timothy Kershner said, “The CDC has determined that vaccines are safe for individuals aged 6 months and older when administered properly. Some patients of all ages may experience adverse reactions. Patients should contact their primary care provider if they have questions about the vaccine.”
Worthley, 33, is originally from Rochester, and his decade-long law enforcement career spent with the Rochester and Pittsfield police departments. Worthley said he worked for Pittsfield for about three years and retired this spring in order to collect his retirement money from the state system.
