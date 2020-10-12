CONWAY — A debate televised at the studios of Valley Vision-Channel 3 in North Conway last Thursday afternoon pitted conservative Republican challenger Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro against two-term Democrat U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of Madbury.
The hourlong debate was presented by the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council and sponsored by Valley Vision and the Bank of New Hampshire. It was live-streamed at facebook.com/valleyvision3.Voters were encouraged to submit questions at mwvec.com.
Topics touched on at the event, which was moderated by George Epstein of The Echo Group of Conway, included climate change, the Affordable Care Act, the vacancy on the Supreme Court and the need for a new relief package to deal with the economic fallout caused by COVID-19.
According to Real Clear Politics, as of Oct. 4, Shaheen, 73, enjoyed a 15.2-point lead in four polls over Messner, 64, an attorney formerly of Denver who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.
At the start, each candidate was given a minute to give their opening statement. Shaheen said she has fought, first as governor and now as senator, to make a difference for the people of New Hampshire.
“In the Senate I have worked across the aisle to get things done for the people of New Hampshire. One of the things that is important to the Mount Washington Valley is tourism — I worked, with Republicans to get the Travel Promotion Act done so we advertise outside of the United States for the first time to bring visitors in, and that’s important because people who come from outside stay longer and spend more money so that’s good for the Mount Washington Valley.”
Messner said he grew up in Altoona, Pa., son of an auto mechanic, attended West Point (where his two sons are now cadets) and served in West Germany during the Cold War. After his military service, he went to law school and worked at first at a large firm before founding his own firm because he wanted to be an entrepreneur.
“I know what the small businesses go through in New Hampshire. I have leadership skills, I know how to get things done,” said Messner, saying he first came to New Hampshire to help a friend clean out his aunt’s home in Monadnock. He bought a vacation home in Wolfeboro 13 years ago and moved here full-time a few years ago.
In fact, one question submitted to Epstein questioned Messner’s New Hampshire credentials, asking, “Given the number of people who are Republicans in New Hampshire, and have been here a long time, why shouldn’t someone with a longer history (here) be a Republican candidate for the Senate?”
“I’m one of 60 percent of Granite Staters who moved here from other states just like Jeanne Shaheen has,” Messner responded. “I will fight for you and you will be my first priority. And, unlike Jeanne Shaheen, who is loyal to her party, I will be loyal to you.”
Epstein then asked Shaheen: “Why isn’t it time for new blood and leadership representing the state in the Senate?”
Shaheen said she also helped to support the outdoors industry and the state’s tourist-dependent economy through the Great American Outdoors Act.
Epstein asked whether either candidate favored a second stimulus package.
Shaheen noted that Democrats have been trying to get Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to act on the Democrat-controlled House’s stimulus proposal and that Republicans’ $500 billion proposal lacked provisions for restaurant workers, schools, municipalities and state government nor for hospital front line medical workers.
Messner countered that Shaheen did not have the political courage to work with Republicans in passing their $500 billion bill to offer some relief as a first step and that he would have supported the GOP package.
Shaheen and Messner clashed on how many New Hampshire residents have pre-existing conditions that would make it difficult for them to receive health insurance coverage without the Affordable Care Act.
Messner said he doubted whether an administration- and Republican-led states’ challenge in the Supreme Court to the ACA would succeed. The court will hear arguments in the case the week following the election
Shaheen and Messner also differed on filling of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat on the Supreme Court.
Shaheen said the seat should be filled after the people have selected a president in the Nov. 3 general election, saying there is a lot “riding on the line for the people of New Hampshire and this country.”
Messner said he believes that Trump’s nominee for the position, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is a “brilliant legal mind, role model for women of the country and an amazing woman and the nomination should be acted on by the Senate now.”
The taped coverage was aired that night on Valley Vision and will be broadcast again over the next few weeks leading up to the election, according to station manager Bill Edmunds.
A similar debate is planned on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. between incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-1st District) of Manchester and Republican challenger Matt Mowers of Bedford.
